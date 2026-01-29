Ruth Kadiri, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Mpoomy Ledwaba, Salem King And More To Lead Woof Studios’ Virtual Creator Masterclass

Woof Studios’ Masterclass Series “Future Focus” Set to Equip African Creators with Brand, AI, and Monetization Strategies for the Evolving Digital Landscape.



As the global creator economy continues its meteoric rise, which is projected to exceed $250 billion by 2025, Woof Studios Africa has today announced its groundbreaking virtual masterclass series, Future Focus 2026. This four-day intensive program is meticulously designed to empower Africa’s creative talent with the advanced strategies, tools, and insights needed to build sustainable careers and shape the future of digital content.



Future Focus is strategically positioned to address the complex realities of Africa’s creator economy. While the sector is poised for explosive growth, projected to reach nearly $18 billion by 2030, creators face unique challenges, from navigating lower local brand budgets to building sustainable income when domestic consumer spending power is limited. Creators will learn to build lasting, marketable brands by translating their unique voice and values into a consistent visual identity and narrative.



The four-day program, now open for free registration , offers actionable strategies across branding, monetization, AI integration, and future content trends, guided by top industry experts, including Award-winning actor, Screen Writer and Producer, Ruth Kadiri; CEO of Big Cabal Media, Tomiwa Aladekomo; Founder & CEO of Redrick PR, Ijeoma Balogun; Talent Manager and Founder/CEO of That Good Media, Toyosi Etim-Effiong; Creator and Co-founder of Crea8torium, Salem King; Founder of Wisdom & Wellness, Mpoomy Ledwaba; CEO of Circo, Solafunmi Laelle, Brand Strategist, Ibukun Nofiu, and Head of Content at SEM, Nella Etkind.



“Future Focus 2026 is our commitment to empowering the creative visionaries of Africa with more than just inspiration,” said Adetutu Laditan, Founder and Creative Director of Woof Studios Africa.

“We are moving beyond the buzzwords to provide the tools, systems, and strategic foresight needed to build durable brands, leverage technology, and create meaningful income. This is about ensuring our stories are not only told but are sustainable, influential, and recognized on the world’s stage.”

Future Focus directly confronts the hurdles creators face by shifting the paradigm from chasing virality to building a business. It will empower creators to develop their own products and intellectual property, fostering multiple revenue streams that reduce reliance on any single source of income, a critical strategy for long-term stability in a fluctuating market.



About Woof Studios Africa:

Woof Studios is Africa’s leading Creator Service Provider (CSP), empowering a new generation of storytellers and creative entrepreneurs across the continent. From Lagos to Johannesburg, Nairobi to Accra and beyond, Woof Studios is building a bridge between African cultural capital and global creative opportunity, providing creators with the resources and network to thrive in the modern creative economy.

