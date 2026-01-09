Connect with us

She Boss Global Retreat Doha: Where Powerful Women Connect, Grow And Elevate

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The She Boss Global Retreat Doha is set to be an extraordinary gathering of influential women in business from across the globe. Taking place from February 10th to 15th 2026, at the luxurious Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl, Doha. This exclusive retreat promises a perfect blend of high level business engagement, global networking and refined leisure in one of the world’s most beautiful and fast-growing cities , Qatar.

Designed for ambitious women entrepreneurs, executives, founders and industry leaders, the retreat goes beyond a traditional conference. It is a curated experience tailored to inspire growth, collaboration, and meaningful connections in an intimate premium setting. A Curated Experience for Women in Business.

The She Boss Global Retreat Doha brings together global C-suite executives, top business leaders, investors, and decision-makers for powerful conversations and strategic connections.

Attendees will take part in exclusive business dinners, where ideas are exchanged, partnerships are formed, and opportunities are unlocked in a relaxed yet elevated atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the retreat is the elegant gala night, a celebration of excellence, leadership and the achievements of women making an impact across industries. The gala offers an opportunity to connect, celebrate, and be inspired by stories of resilience and success.

Luxury Meets Purpose

Beyond business, the retreat offers an indulgent lifestyle experience designed to rejuvenate and inspire. Participants will enjoy:

  • Luxury shopping experiences in Doha’s world class malls and boutiques.
  • Rejuvenating spa sessions to unwind and recharge.
  • An exclusive yacht party, offering a unique networking experience against the stunning backdrop of Doha’s skyline.

These moments are intentionally curated to foster authentic connections in relaxed, memorable settings.

Why Doha?

Doha stands at the crossroads of global business, culture, and innovation. Known for its luxury hospitality, safety, and rich cultural heritage, Qatar provides the perfect environment for women leaders to step away from daily demands and focus on growth, clarity, and expansion. Hosting the retreat in Doha also opens doors to international markets, Middle Eastern business opportunities, and cross-border collaborations.

Who Should Attend?

The She Boss Global Retreat Doha is ideal for:

  • Women entrepreneurs and founders. Corporate executives and professionals.
  • Business owners looking to expand globally.
  • Women seeking strategic partnerships and international exposure.
  • Leaders ready to invest in personal growth and premium networking

With limited slots available, the retreat is intentionally kept exclusive to ensure quality engagement and meaningful interactions.

Secure Your Spot

This is more than an event, it is a global experience for women ready to elevate their business and personal brand.
Date: February 10th – February 15th, 2025
Venue: Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl, Doha

Make your reservation today and be part of a transformative experience where leadership, luxury, and global connection meet via the link.

