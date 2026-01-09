TofadFashion Delivers Stunning December 2025 Orders for Jtaphrique and Shines at London Fashion Awards

TofadFashion Expression has once again proven its excellence and reliability by successfully meeting all December 2025 orders for Jtaphrique, one of the leading African fashion boutique based in England. The collection showcased TofadFashion’s outstanding craftsmanship, attention to detail, quality, and commitment to timely delivery.

A defining highlight of this collaboration was the appearance of one of TofadFashion’s African-inspired creations at the December 2025 Fashion Awards, presented by Pandora at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, London. The dress was proudly worn and showcased by the CEO of Jtaphrique, attracting significant attention from the audience and fashion enthusiasts.



This recognition not only celebrates TofadFashion’s innovative excellence but also affirms its role as a brand that seamlessly blends cultural identity with global fashion trends. From boutique collaborations to world-class fashion platforms, TofadFashion Expression continues to set new standards in African-inspired couture. Among the featured designs, the Ankara green and black patterned off-shoulder dress stood out remarkably. As the Jtaphrique CEO stepped into the spotlight in grand style, the bold colours, elegant silhouette, and cultural richness of the piece captivated the audience, earning widespread admiration and praise.

This moment marked more than just a fashion appearance, it reinforced TofadFashion’s growing influence as a brand that transcends design and sewing. With its ability to tell cultural stories through fashion and make bold statements on global platforms, TofadFashion Expression continues to establish itself as a name of creative excellence and international recognition.

