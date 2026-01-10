Inside The Macallan’s Exclusive After Party for Adekunle Gold’s Historic National Theatre Concert

December 26th 2025 marked a historic moment as Adekunle Gold transformed the National Theatre into something Lagos had never experienced before.



Fresh off its major renovation and renaming as The Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, the iconic venue hosted its first concert in years. Adekunle Gold, backed by a 55-piece orchestra and his band the 79th Element, delivered a performance that demonstrated Afrobeats’ artistic depth and range. But the celebration was just beginning.

The After Party Lagos Is Still Talking About

The Macallan, luxury Scottish whisky brand, hosted the official after-party on the National Theatre’s rooftop terrace. With sweeping views of Lagos Marina’s glittering skyline and a black-tie dress code that brought out Lagos society at its finest, the evening was sophisticated from start to finish.



DJs Uche Briggs and Soul Yin kept the atmosphere flowing, moving between Afrobeats favorites that allowed for both celebration. Hypemen Wale Ozolua and Big Bimi elevated the mood perfectly, understanding that this was Adekunle Gold’s night to celebrate with his inner circle. The guest list included Nigeria’s creative elite, industry tastemakers, and close friends who have supported his journey.

The Moment That Defined the Evening

Midway through the night, Hammed Adebiyi, Senior Brand Manager for West and Central Africa at Edrington, presented Adekunle Gold with The Macallan 25 Years Old Sherry Oak. For those familiar with premium spirits, this isn’t just any whisky. It represents 25 years of craftsmanship, patience, and uncompromising quality.

“We recognize in Adekunle Gold the same values that define The Macallan: dedication to craft, commitment to excellence, and the patience to create something truly exceptional,” Adebiyi said. “This concert represents years of artistic evolution, and we’re honored to celebrate this milestone with him.”

The symbolism was powerful. An artist who has spent over a decade perfecting his sound, receiving recognition from a brand that’s spent generations perfecting its craft. Excellence acknowledging excellence.

Why This Partnership Works

This was not The Macallan’s first collaboration with Adekunle Gold. Earlier this year, they supported the ‘Coco Money’ music video launch with an intimate event that brought tastemakers together. But this after-party represented something more significant. The Macallan created the ideal space for Adekunle Gold and his community to celebrate a landmark moment properly.



The rooftop was elegantly appointed without being overly formal, luxurious yet welcoming. The Macallan flowed freely as guests discussed their favorite moments from the concert; how the orchestra reinterpreted familiar songs, Adekunle Gold’s commanding stage presence and what it means to see Afrobeats performed with orchestral grandeur.



The Broader Impact

By the time guests began departing around 2 a.m., the atmosphere was one of satisfaction and reflection. They had witnessed history inside the National Theatre, then celebrated it appropriately on the rooftop above.



The evening demonstrated what is possible when global brands approach African culture with genuine respect and cultural intelligence. It was a night when whisky craftsmanship met musical excellence, and when Nigeria’s creative community gathered to honor one of their own.

