Adekunle Gold Receives Plaque for Historic Sold-Out Show at Renovated National Theatre

Adekunle Gold receives a plaque after selling out Lagos’ newly renovated 3,560-capacity National Theatre, performing his Fuji album with a 55-piece orchestra.
7 hours ago

Adekunle Gold has been officially recognised as the first artist to sell out the newly renovated National Theatre, now the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts. He received a commemorative plaque after filling the 3,560-capacity venue for his “Greatest Show Yet” concert on December 26, 2025.

The Lagos crowd enjoyed a full showcase of Adekunle Gold’s six albums, including his latest release, “Fuji,” accompanied by a 55-piece MUSON Orchestra and his band, The 79th Element. The performance blended orchestral grandeur with live instrumentation, offering fans a rich, memorable experience.

Taking to social media, Adekunle Gold shared his excitement: “Thank you all for a great end to 2025. North America is up next… where should I bring the Fuji experience to?

 

