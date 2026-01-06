Adekunle Gold Inaugurates the Newly Renovated National Theatre with a Sold-Out Orchestral Performance

Adekunle Gold marked a historic milestone in Nigerian cultural history as the first artist to headline the newly renovated Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts (National Theatre Nigeria), Lagos, delivering a sold-out orchestral concert alongside the MUSON Orchestra and his band, The 79th Element.

Selling out within five days of announcement, the concert was both a testament to Adekunle Gold’s cultural stature and a powerful reintroduction of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts (National Theatre) as a home for ambitious, world-class artistic expression. The evening unfolded as a masterful fusion of heritage and innovation, redefining what is possible for live music performances in Nigeria.

Across the night, Adekunle Gold performed selections from his critically acclaimed album Fuji, alongside defining works from his decade-long catalogue, all reimagined through sweeping orchestral arrangements, live instrumentation, and cinematic stage design. Fan favourites were transformed into grand, emotive compositions that elevated the audience experience, blurring the lines between popular music, classical performance, and theatrical storytelling.

Opening the National Theatre after its long-anticipated restoration places Adekunle Gold in direct lineage with the iconic artists who have shaped the venue’s legacy, while simultaneously ushering it into a new era. The performance represented a rare convergence of scale, symbolism, and sound, a moment never before witnessed on the Theatre’s stage.

Social media lit up throughout the night, with fans, critics, and industry figures describing the concert as “generational,” “historic,” and “a turning point for Nigerian live music.” Many hailed the show as proof that Nigerian artists can mount productions that rival the finest concert experiences anywhere in the world.

The Lagos performance follows Adekunle Gold’s trailblazing orchestral debut at the EFG London Jazz Festival on November 23, 2025, where he made history as the first Nigerian artist to headline an orchestral show at London’s Royal Festival Hall. That sold-out performance closed the festival and saw him collaborate with the Guildhall Session Orchestra, earning critical acclaim for its rich, genre-defying reinterpretations of fan favourites such as “Sade” and “Many People,” alongside selections from Fuji.

Together, the London and Lagos performances firmly establish Adekunle Gold as a defining artist of his generation, one who continues to expand the global perception of Nigerian music while honouring its roots. With this orchestral series, he has not only raised the bar for live performance but set a new benchmark for cultural ambition, artistic excellence, and global relevance.

