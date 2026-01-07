Addme Brings Stress-Free Living to Life with Balloon Release in Lagos

As the new year begins, Addme, one of Nigeria’s innovative brands, offering smart cooking mates designed to make meals tastier effortlessly is encouraging Nigerians to let go of stress and embrace a lighter, more joyful way of living.



The brand brought this message to life through a community-focused activation tagged “A Stress-Free Start with Addme,” held at Ikotun Market, Lagos. The highlight of the event was a striking visual spectacle that saw thousands of balloons released into the sky, symbolising the collective release of stress and the beginning of a calmer, more positive year.



The activation attracted Sub-distributors, traders, market women and shoppers within the bustling market environment, transforming the space into a hub of colour, excitement and shared optimism. As the balloons rose into the Lagos skyline, the moment served as a powerful reminder that stress-free living can begin with simple, everyday choices.



Addme products are positioned as everyday meal companions, with variants such as NoodleMate, RiceMate and PastaMate, which can be added to noodles, rice and pasta. The products are designed to help home cooks save time while delivering great taste and nutrition, without the stress often associated with meal preparation.

Speaking on the activation, Sukhman Kaur, General Manager, Addme Nutrition Limited, stated that, the initiative reflects the brand’s purpose of supporting Nigerian families in their everyday routines.

“As a brand, Addme is committed to making everyday cooking simpler and less stressful for Nigerian homes. A Stress-Free Start with Addme reflects our belief that when cooking becomes easier, families can enjoy more meaningful moments together. The balloon release symbolises letting go of pressure and starting the year with ease,” she said.

Beyond the symbolic balloon release, attendees enjoyed meals prepared with Addme products, interactive games and on-ground engagements that reinforced the brand’s message of ease, enjoyment and community. As part of the activation, a raffle draw was conducted to reward members of the market community, with five participants winning ₦100,000 each, while one participant emerged as the grand prize winner of ₦1,000,000.



Also speaking on the activation, Vivian Pratt, Marketing Manager, Addme Nutrition Limited, stated that, the activation was designed to connect with consumers where they live and shop.

“Ikotun Market was the perfect place to bring this message to life. Our goal was to meet consumers in their everyday environment and show, in a very human way, how Addme supports stress-free living. This activation allowed us to connect emotionally with families and reinforce Addme as their everyday meal companion,” she said.

With the symbolic balloon release and engaging on-ground experience, Addme Nutrition Limited reaffirmed its brand promise as an everyday meal companion, the final touch done, inspiring consumers to begin the year with less stress and more joy.

Sponsored Content