Connect with us

Music Style

Asake Pulled Up to His South Africa Show in Tan Corduroy and Platform Boots

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold Receives Plaque for Historic Sold-Out Show at Renovated National Theatre

Music Scoop

Nathaniel Bassey Releases "The Glory of His Presence" to Start the New Year

Music Scoop

Wizkid Joins Gunna Onstage for Surprise Performance at Detty December Fest

Music Style

Ayra Starr Shut Down Cotonou With Her Performance and This All-White Look

Inspired Music Scoop

Beyoncé Joins the Billionaire Ranks After Success of Cowboy Carter Tour

Events Music

Surprise Performances by Tems and Odumodu Blvck Light Up Palmwine Music Festival Lagos

Events Music

Tems And Odumodu Blvck Make Surprise Appearances At Palmwine Music Festival Lagos, Powered By Legend Extra Stout

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Adekunle Gold & Simi Are Expecting Another Baby!

Events Music Promotions Style

Experience Wizkid Live In Lagos From The Front Row At PartyVerse’s Golden Circle

Music

Asake Pulled Up to His South Africa Show in Tan Corduroy and Platform Boots

Lungu Boy in Jozi! Asake made his highly anticipated South Africa debut, closing his Africa tour with a high-energy performance in a tan corduroy set and his signature platform boots.
Avatar photo

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Asake/Instagram

One of the many things to love about Asake is that his sense of style is just as intentional as his music. Yes, the music speaks for itself—hit records, Grammy nominations, sold-out stages—but when it comes to fashion, he refuses to be boxed in. He knows his lane, and he never overstays in one look.

One moment, he’s sharply dressed in a tailored grey two-piece for his Red Bull Symphonic performance. The next, he’s stepping out with electric blue hair, completely switching the mood.

That instinct was on full display in Johannesburg, where Asake stepped out for his first-ever South African performance at the Goldrush Dome. For a night that marked both a personal milestone and the closing chapter of his Africa tour, he chose a look that felt considered without trying too hard: a tan corduroy matching set that did the talking.

The outfit featured a collarless jacket detailed with contrast black piping along the edges, finished with statement white buttons and front patch pockets. The wide-leg trousers echoed the same piping down the sides, creating a clean visual line from top to bottom. Underneath, a crisp white shirt kept things grounded, while chunky tan platform boots added a practical, almost utilitarian touch that worked perfectly for a live performance setting. Dark rectangular sunglasses and stud earrings rounded things off without distraction.

What really works here is the balance. The boxy jacket and wide-leg trousers play with proportion in a way that feels both throwback and current. The tan palette does most of the talking, while the corduroy texture and black piping quietly sharpen the look.

The night itself had plenty going on. Johannesburg showed up as Asake took the stage, closing out his Africa tour on a high. The set moved smoothly between familiar favourites and moments that felt specially built for the room, with orchestral arrangements sitting comfortably alongside the Soweto Choir’s harmonies, and performances from Focalistic and Young Jonn.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @mrmoney

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php