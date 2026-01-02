Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Obi Cubana and Lush Eby’s Family Photos Are Giving New Year Goals

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold Receives Plaque for Historic Sold-Out Show at Renovated National Theatre

Music Scoop

Nathaniel Bassey Releases "The Glory of His Presence" to Start the New Year

News Scoop

Nigeria’s New Tax Laws Are Now Live: What the ₦800k Threshold & Bank Narration Rules Mean for You

News Scoop

Taiwo Oyedele Reassures Nigerians: Bank Accounts Are Safe, Narrations or Not

Music Scoop

Wizkid Joins Gunna Onstage for Surprise Performance at Detty December Fest

Scoop Style

Sabrina Idukpaye’s Art-Inspired Outfit Is the Ultimate Night-Out Style Inspo

Inspired Scoop

Idris Elba Knighted in UK New Year Honours for Youth Advocacy

Inspiration Scoop

Mr Macaroni Ends the Year on a High as He Receives His YouTube Gold Award

Inspired Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele’s "Behind The Scenes" Becomes Nollywood’s Biggest Film of 2025 After Crossing ₦1.1bn

Scoop

Obi Cubana and Lush Eby’s Family Photos Are Giving New Year Goals

Start your 2026 with a dose of love! Obi Cubana and his wife Lush Eby share stunning new family photos to celebrate the New Year.
Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Obi Cubana/Instagram

The new year is barely underway, and the Iyiegbus are already giving us a family moment worth lingering on. Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, stepped into 2026 with his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu (Lush Eby), and their five sons, sharing new photos that feel both celebratory and grounded.

Ebele takes centre stage in a red velvet gown detailed with gold and crystal accents, styled with a sleek middle part, long gold earrings, and a bold red lip. Obi keeps things simple in an all-white look, sunglasses on, while their boys appear in matching black vests, white shirts, and ties. One of them wears glasses, adding a small, charming detail to the symmetry of the shot.

Alongside the photos, the family spoke about gratitude, optimism, and big dreams for the year ahead. It’s the kind of message that feels right for this moment—marking the start of 2026 with togetherness, intention, and a quiet sense of excitement for what’s next.

See their photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs Iyiegbu (@lush_eby)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php