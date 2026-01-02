Obi Cubana and Lush Eby’s Family Photos Are Giving New Year Goals

The new year is barely underway, and the Iyiegbus are already giving us a family moment worth lingering on. Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, stepped into 2026 with his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu (Lush Eby), and their five sons, sharing new photos that feel both celebratory and grounded.

Ebele takes centre stage in a red velvet gown detailed with gold and crystal accents, styled with a sleek middle part, long gold earrings, and a bold red lip. Obi keeps things simple in an all-white look, sunglasses on, while their boys appear in matching black vests, white shirts, and ties. One of them wears glasses, adding a small, charming detail to the symmetry of the shot.

Alongside the photos, the family spoke about gratitude, optimism, and big dreams for the year ahead. It’s the kind of message that feels right for this moment—marking the start of 2026 with togetherness, intention, and a quiet sense of excitement for what’s next.

See their photos below