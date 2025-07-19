Connect with us

Scoop TRAVEL

Obi Cubana's Family Is Living Their Best Vacation Life This Summer | See Photos

Living Scoop Style

Kate Henshaw Just Dropped the Hottest Birthday Photos to Mark Her 54th

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jennifer Hudson’s Surprise Reaction to the Spirit Tunnel Cheers Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

Scoop Sweet Spot TRAVEL

“I’ve Never Felt More Loved”: Simi Drey on Her Dreamy Birthday Vacation in Venice With Julian Flosbach

BN TV Music Scoop

Mr Eazi’s “Corny” is Sweet, Romantic and Made for Lovers

Scoop TRAVEL

Priscillia Ojo & Juma Jux Announce Air Tanzania’s New Direct Dar es Salaam–Lagos Route

Scoop Style

Liquorose’s Metallic-Panelled Gown From the Trendupp Awards Is Still Living Rent-Free in Our Minds

Movies & TV Scoop

Big Brother Naija Season 10 Kicks Off July 26 With Record ₦150m Grand Prize

BN TV Scoop

“My Home is Barack”: Michelle Obama Talks Love, Marriage & Shutting Down Rumours With Barack

Living Scoop

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Is Serving Major Style in Her Birthday Photos

Scoop

Obi Cubana’s Family Is Living Their Best Vacation Life This Summer | See Photos

It’s summer, and Obi Cubana’s family is living it up. With Lush Eby sharing fun vacation videos of the kids and sweet family moments, these photos are lovely.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Obi Oyiegbu/Instagram

It’s summertime and summer means vacation time, right? Obi Cubana and his family are making the most of it, and we’re absolutely loving these glimpses of their fun-filled getaway.

Their trip kicked off with the cutest airport moment, a proper family travel photo featuring their six-person squad and an impressive line-up of brightly coloured suitcases. Think cheerful yellows, light blues and pops of teal, the kind of luggage you can spot from a mile away. Two of the younger kids were even perched on their suitcases (every parent knows that classic move), and everyone looked ready and excited for the adventure ahead.

The fun didn’t stop there. In videos shared by Lush Eby, the kids could be seen laughing, playing games and getting stuck into different activities. And of course, no proper family getaway is complete without great food, there’s been plenty of that too, with delicious meals and drinks making an appearance.

It’s the kind of trip that feels special, not because of fancy locations or over-the-top luxury, but because it’s so full of joy, love and those simple, happy family moments you’ll remember for years.

See more photos below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrs Iyiegbu (@lush_eby)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php