Obi Cubana’s Family Is Living Their Best Vacation Life This Summer | See Photos

It’s summertime and summer means vacation time, right? Obi Cubana and his family are making the most of it, and we’re absolutely loving these glimpses of their fun-filled getaway.

Their trip kicked off with the cutest airport moment, a proper family travel photo featuring their six-person squad and an impressive line-up of brightly coloured suitcases. Think cheerful yellows, light blues and pops of teal, the kind of luggage you can spot from a mile away. Two of the younger kids were even perched on their suitcases (every parent knows that classic move), and everyone looked ready and excited for the adventure ahead.

The fun didn’t stop there. In videos shared by Lush Eby, the kids could be seen laughing, playing games and getting stuck into different activities. And of course, no proper family getaway is complete without great food, there’s been plenty of that too, with delicious meals and drinks making an appearance.

It’s the kind of trip that feels special, not because of fancy locations or over-the-top luxury, but because it’s so full of joy, love and those simple, happy family moments you’ll remember for years.

See more photos below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)