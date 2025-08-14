Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Were a Whole Mood at Davido and Chioma’s Miami Wedding

Davido and Chioma’s Miami wedding might be over, but the photo of Obi Cubana and Lush Eby is still living rent-free in our minds. It’s giving glamour, friendship, and a little bit of “wish we were on that guest list.”

Cubana’s in a black tux so sharp it could cut glass, standing against marble columns and golden light like the setting was designed for him. Davido, the groom, is in a chocolate suit that’s as rich as it sounds, plus his go-to sunglasses for that cool, collected vibe.

Then there’s Lush Eby in a navy halter gown, blonde hair in soft waves, makeup flawless, jewellery bringing the right amount of sparkle.

And if you missed the looks from the wedding, especially the style moments, we’ve got them right here. From the couple’s show-stopping outfits and the luxe Miami setting to the A-list guest list that turned the day into one big celebration of love, this wedding was as grand as it gets.