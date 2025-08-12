The Best Moments from Davido & Chioma’s Stunning Miami Wedding

Miami played host to Davido and Chioma’s white wedding weekend, and it was everything you’d want from a star-studded celebration. First off, their pre-wedding looks gave us serious style goals with three impeccable outfits that perfectly teased the big day. Then came the vows. Sweet, emotional, and official: Mr and Mrs, finally.

The party didn’t stop after the ceremony. Davido and Chioma’s second entrance came with D’banj’s “Fall in Love” blasting, and the night kept rolling with performances from Adekunle Gold, Joeboy, and Davido himself. Oh, and did we mention that $300K Richard Mille watch Davido gifted Chioma? Talk about setting the bar high. Chioma’s second dress was just as unforgettable as the first, while the bridal and groomsmen entrances brought the right kind of flair.

Plus, we got to see Governor Adeleke bust some moves on the dance floor, adding a little extra fun to the night. Want to see how the magic unfolded?

Catch up on the beautiful highlights of the wedding below.

The Gorgeous Looks Before the Big Day

The Vows Are Said — Meet Mr and Mrs!

Walking into the Reception Like Royals

That Stunning Second Outfit Moment

Round Two Entrance with D’banj Singing “Fall in Love”

Hold Up — Let’s Take a Minute for The Dress

Adekunle Gold, Joeboy, and Davido Took the Stage

Davido’s First Surprise Gift: A $300K Richard Mille Watch

Another Dress Change That Left Us in Awe

Bridal Party and Groomsmen Bring the Moves

Governor Adeleke’s Dance Moves Can’t Be Missed

The Wedding Dress Makes a Comeback

David and Chioma’s Fun Couple’s Game