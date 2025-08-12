Scoop
The Best Moments from Davido & Chioma’s Stunning Miami Wedding
Relive the magic of Davido and Chioma’s Miami wedding with highlights of their gorgeous outfits, special performances, and touching couple moments.
Miami played host to Davido and Chioma’s white wedding weekend, and it was everything you’d want from a star-studded celebration. First off, their pre-wedding looks gave us serious style goals with three impeccable outfits that perfectly teased the big day. Then came the vows. Sweet, emotional, and official: Mr and Mrs, finally.
The party didn’t stop after the ceremony. Davido and Chioma’s second entrance came with D’banj’s “Fall in Love” blasting, and the night kept rolling with performances from Adekunle Gold, Joeboy, and Davido himself. Oh, and did we mention that $300K Richard Mille watch Davido gifted Chioma? Talk about setting the bar high. Chioma’s second dress was just as unforgettable as the first, while the bridal and groomsmen entrances brought the right kind of flair.
Plus, we got to see Governor Adeleke bust some moves on the dance floor, adding a little extra fun to the night. Want to see how the magic unfolded?
Catch up on the beautiful highlights of the wedding below.
The Gorgeous Looks Before the Big Day
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Vows Are Said — Meet Mr and Mrs!
View this post on Instagram
Walking into the Reception Like Royals
View this post on Instagram
That Stunning Second Outfit Moment
View this post on Instagram
Round Two Entrance with D’banj Singing “Fall in Love”
View this post on Instagram
Hold Up — Let’s Take a Minute for The Dress
View this post on Instagram
Adekunle Gold, Joeboy, and Davido Took the Stage
View this post on Instagram
Davido’s First Surprise Gift: A $300K Richard Mille Watch
View this post on Instagram
Another Dress Change That Left Us in Awe
View this post on Instagram
Bridal Party and Groomsmen Bring the Moves
View this post on Instagram
Governor Adeleke’s Dance Moves Can’t Be Missed
View this post on Instagram
The Wedding Dress Makes a Comeback
View this post on Instagram
David and Chioma’s Fun Couple’s Game
View this post on Instagram