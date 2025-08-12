Scoop
Destiny Etiko’s Birthday Looks Are Serving Full-On Angel and Goddess Vibes
Destiny Etiko celebrated her birthday in grand Nollywood fashion, donning two cinematic looks — ethereal white and golden glamour
Destiny Etiko is marking her birthday in style, and when we say style, we mean the kind that deserves a moment of appreciation. The Nollywood star shared two breathtaking looks on Instagram, each one capturing a completely different mood yet equally show-stopping.
First came the White Angel/Swan vision. A striking two-piece outfit featuring a structured white blazer with a plunging V-neckline and dramatic, sharp-edged detailing around the shoulders and collar, resembling feathers and wings. The cinched waist showcased a textured, scale-like pattern, creating a powerful, architectural silhouette. She paired it with sleek white trousers that flared elegantly from the knee. In her hand, she held a large, round sculptural accessory, part oversized flower, part avant-garde fan, completing the ethereal, high-fashion moment.
Then, she switched gears for the Golden Goddess. A dazzling gold mermaid gown covered in sparkling embellishments, a dramatic train flowing behind her, and a crown-like headpiece that framed her face with regal authority. If the first look was celestial, this one was pure royalty.
See her birthday looks below
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram