Destiny Etiko’s Birthday Looks Are Serving Full-On Angel and Goddess Vibes

Scoop

Destiny Etiko celebrated her birthday in grand Nollywood fashion, donning two cinematic looks — ethereal white and golden glamour
2 hours ago

Destiny Etiko is marking her birthday in style, and when we say style, we mean the kind that deserves a moment of appreciation. The Nollywood star shared two breathtaking looks on Instagram, each one capturing a completely different mood yet equally show-stopping.

First came the White Angel/Swan vision. A striking two-piece outfit featuring a structured white blazer with a plunging V-neckline and dramatic, sharp-edged detailing around the shoulders and collar, resembling feathers and wings. The cinched waist showcased a textured, scale-like pattern, creating a powerful, architectural silhouette. She paired it with sleek white trousers that flared elegantly from the knee. In her hand, she held a large, round sculptural accessory, part oversized flower, part avant-garde fan, completing the ethereal, high-fashion moment.

Then, she switched gears for the Golden Goddess. A dazzling gold mermaid gown covered in sparkling embellishments, a dramatic train flowing behind her, and a crown-like headpiece that framed her face with regal authority. If the first look was celestial, this one was pure royalty.

