Life Before #BBNaija: Meet Faith Adewale, the Doctor-Creator Who Makes Augmented Reality Look Cooler

Looking at Faith Adewale, one could guess that he’s a creative. His style and easy charm all give it away. What you wouldn’t quickly guess is that he’s also a medical doctor, a man who can switch from scrubbing in for surgery to building worlds in augmented reality without missing a beat.

The 25-year-old Osun State native grew up in Lagos before spending over six years in Georgia, earning his medical degree at Caucasus International University. His proudest moment so far is ssisting in a high-risk surgery that saved both a mother and her newborn. A moment he says, still gives him goosebumps.

But Faith’s story has a plot twist. At just 18, while other teenagers were scrolling through memes, he was glued to YouTube tutorials, teaching himself augmented reality design. Fast forward a few years, and he’s worked with Ladipoe and Mr Eazi, collaborated with Facebook, and made history as Snapchat’s first Nigerian Official Lens Creator.

Faith calls himself competitive, flirty, and fiercely loyal — with an observant streak that sometimes unnerves people. He’s single, polyamorous, and unapologetically open about wanting emotional depth in relationships. Now, he’s stepping into the BBNaija house to win, to inspire, entertain, and maybe shake a few tables along the way.

