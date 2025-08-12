Connect with us

Scoop TRAVEL

Namibia and Zambia Announce Passport-Free Travel Using National ID Cards

Scoop Style

Destiny Etiko’s Birthday Looks Are Serving Full-On Angel and Goddess Vibes

Scoop

The Best Moments from Davido & Chioma’s Stunning Miami Wedding

Scoop Style

Tonto Dikeh Shows Us How to Rock Peacock-Inspired Nigerian Glam | See Photos

Scoop Sports

NBA and FIBA Announce 2025 Basketball Without Borders Africa Camp in Kigali

Scoop

Tracy Makes History as First Female to Retain Head of House | #BNxBBNaija10

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez Just Got Engaged — and Her Ring Is Breathtaking

Scoop Style

Davido Surprises Chioma with a $300K+ Richard Mille at Their Star-Studded Miami Wedding

Scoop

Obi Cubana, Liquorose, Adekunle Gold and More Attend Davido & Chioma’s Miami Wedding Celebration

Movies & TV Scoop

Ashionye Michelle Raccah Joins the Cast of Netflix’s “Wednesday” Season 2 Episode 3

Scoop

Namibia and Zambia Announce Passport-Free Travel Using National ID Cards

In a bold move for African integration, Namibia and Zambia will soon let citizens travel with just national ID cards, removing passport barriers.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Namibia and Zambia are gearing up to make travel between their countries much simpler and smoother. Soon, citizens of both nations will be able to cross the border using just their national identity cards. No passports needed.

This bold move was announced by Namibia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, Albert Kawana, during Zambia’s 59th Independence Day celebrations held in Windhoek. He confirmed that preparations are nearly complete, and the two governments are working hard to phase out passport requirements altogether.

Namibia is already leading the way in the region, having made a similar agreement with Botswana. Now, with this new arrangement, it’s setting the pace for easier movement within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Stephen Katuka, praised the initiative, pointing to the close historical and political ties between the two countries. Their friendship, built on support during Namibia’s liberation struggle, continues to strengthen through partnerships like this.

The benefits are easier travel means more trade, tourism, and job opportunities. It also supports the wider goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to boost economic cooperation by removing barriers to movement across the continent.

Many business groups and civil society organisations are calling this a game-changer and believe it could serve as a model for other African countries. If it works well, this Namibia–Zambia corridor could inspire similar ID-based travel arrangements in Southern, Eastern, and Western Africa.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php