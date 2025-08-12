Namibia and Zambia Announce Passport-Free Travel Using National ID Cards

Namibia and Zambia are gearing up to make travel between their countries much simpler and smoother. Soon, citizens of both nations will be able to cross the border using just their national identity cards. No passports needed.

This bold move was announced by Namibia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety, and Security, Albert Kawana, during Zambia’s 59th Independence Day celebrations held in Windhoek. He confirmed that preparations are nearly complete, and the two governments are working hard to phase out passport requirements altogether.

Namibia is already leading the way in the region, having made a similar agreement with Botswana. Now, with this new arrangement, it’s setting the pace for easier movement within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Zambia’s High Commissioner to Namibia, Stephen Katuka, praised the initiative, pointing to the close historical and political ties between the two countries. Their friendship, built on support during Namibia’s liberation struggle, continues to strengthen through partnerships like this.

The benefits are easier travel means more trade, tourism, and job opportunities. It also supports the wider goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to boost economic cooperation by removing barriers to movement across the continent.

Many business groups and civil society organisations are calling this a game-changer and believe it could serve as a model for other African countries. If it works well, this Namibia–Zambia corridor could inspire similar ID-based travel arrangements in Southern, Eastern, and Western Africa.