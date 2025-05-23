Connect with us

Beauty

Faith Bwalya Makes History as Zambia’s First Miss World Quarterfinalist!

Zambia is buzzing with excitement as Faith Bwalya, recently crowned Miss World Zambia 2025, has made history at the ongoing 72nd Miss World pageant in Telangana, India. At just 24 years old, Faith has become the first ever from her country to advance to the quarter-finals of this prestigious global competition.

The young beauty queen, hailing from Kitwe, earned her spot on the international stage after winning the national crown in Lusaka on April 20th. Now, she is holding her own among fierce competition, standing out as the only African contestant out of 22 to reach the quarter-final round.

Faith also impressed the judges and fans alike by winning the continental head-to-head challenge for Africa, securing her place among the top contenders in the festival.

“Join us in celebrating our incredible Head to Head Challenge winners, who now advance to the Top 10 in their continental regions at the 72nd Miss World Festival” the Miss World organisation says.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Krystyna Pyszková (@krystyna_pyszko)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

