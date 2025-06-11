Purposeful Travel With Elizabeth: How I Visited Five African Countries in One Trip

They say Southern Africa is where nature meets soul, and nothing proved this more to me than my Kazungula Tour. This route had me crossing Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Ethiopia, all in one seamless, soul-stirring journey. It wasn’t just about visiting multiple countries, but about seeing how connected Africa is by rivers, borders, cultures, and even road trips that make the continent feel beautifully small.

Zambia: The Falls, the Warmth, the Welcome

I started my journey in Livingstone, Zambia, and if you haven’t been to Victoria Falls yet, let me tell you: no photo does it justice. It’s thunderous, sacred and overwhelming in the best way. I took a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River, visited craft markets, and was immersed in the rich storytelling culture of the locals. Zambia made a gentle but firm impression.

Zimbabwe: Just Across the Bridge

Next, I walked across the Victoria Falls Bridge into Zimbabwe, a new country, in just 20 minutes. The falls look different from this side: wider, more dramatic, and framed by manicured viewpoints.

I booked a helicopter ride to catch the aerial view, went on a game drive, and ended my stay with cocktails at a lookout terrace. Zimbabwe felt slightly more refined, but just as warm.

Botswana: Into the Wild

From Livingstone, I took a 1.5-hour road transfer to Kasane, Botswana. The border crossing was smooth. Whilst I didn’t visit the main capital of Gaborone due to time constraints, Chobe Park would be worth every paperwork hustle. I did a river safari in Chobe National Park and saw the largest elephant population in the world. Nothing prepares you for watching elephants cross in front of your van like pedestrians.

Namibia: My Unexpected Favourite

I crossed into Namibia via the Caprivi Strip, but wanted to see more. So, I flew from Katima Mulilo to Windhoek, and from there, I began the most scenic road trip of my entire Southern Africa experience.

Swakopmund was dreamy. I rode through its desert dunes, sailed on a boat cruise, and visited the Damara Living Museum to connect with the indigenous heritage.

At Etosha National Park, I saw rhinos and giraffes in their element.

Twyfelfontein gave me a peek into ancient African rock art, and I wrapped up with a stay in a stylish desert lodge.

Sadly, I couldn’t visit Deadvlei or Sossusvlei due to time constraints, but Namibia had already won me over.

Ethiopia: One Last Stop Before Lagos

On my return journey, I had a layover in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. And because I never waste a layover, I stepped out to explore.

From traditional coffee ceremonies to strolling through Piassa district, even a short stay in Ethiopia gives you a sense of the country’s deep history and flavour. Their coffee alone? Worth the exit stamp.

Visa Equation for Nigerians

Country Visa Process How to Get It Notes Zambia E-Visa Zambia Immigration Portal Give 2-3 weeks processing time. Zimbabwe e-Visa Required Zimbabwe eVisa Give 2-3 weeks processing time. Choose double entry if you’re choosing my itinerary. Botswana Visa Required Botswana High Commission in Abuja or E-visa Give 2-3 weeks processing time. Namibia Visa Required Namibian Embassy in Abuja For non-appearance, use an agent. Give 2-3 weeks processing time. Ethiopia An e-Visa is required for exit Ethiopia eVisa Portal Needed only if exiting the airport during layover.

What Made This Trip So Special?

No airports between borders, all road crossings made it feel authentic and grounded .

Watching the Victoria Falls from both the Zambia and Zimbabwe sides.

I watched the sun set in Zambia and rise in Namibia in one continuous loop.

Each country felt like a chapter in one African story.

It’s a trip that proves Africa is deeply connected, and we owe it to ourselves to explore it.

The food was a hit from country to country, and my palate was definitely on a tour.

A Note for Nigerian Travellers

Travelling with a Nigerian passport across Africa isn’t always smooth. Immigration officers in some countries can be unnecessarily hostile, and while we wish for the One Africa we preach, the reality on the ground is sometimes different.

So here’s what I strongly advise:

Print all your visa approvals, return flight tickets, hotel reservations, and local contacts.

Inform your hotels ahead of time that you’re arriving and may be asked at immigration to name your host.

Stay confident but respectful at borders. Have your story straight and documentation tighter than usual.

Don’t wait to be discouraged. Be prepared, not paranoid.

The Kazungula region is Africa’s hidden travel jackpot. You don’t need to go far to feel far away. Sometimes the best adventures are right here on our continent.

If you want a journey that’s rich, deeply cultural, easy on the logistics, and full of unforgettable memories, this is the one. Go for the falls. Stay for the wildlife. Leave with four or five countries in your heart.