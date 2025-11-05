Elizabeth Abgoola: Detty December 101 – What Every IJGB Needs to Know

It’s that time of the year again. It’s the Detty December. Flights are full, WhatsApp groups are buzzing, and “I Just Got Back” (IJGB) folks are already selecting places to explore in Lagos and Abuja.

First things first, congratulations on securing that peak ticket. That must have hurt your bank account, but hey, you can’t stop the oblee or ka kashe season! Whether you’re back to flex, reconnect, or just experience home in December, there are essential guides to surviving Nigeria this festive season, especially if you’re staying in a shortlet and not with family or a hotel.

While Naija is full of vibes, it’s not for the faint-hearted. If you don’t plan right, you might start 2026 with serious January blues back in Obodo Oyinbo.

Transport: Move Smart, Not Loud

If you’re not planning to impress your village people, then please skip the car hire. Find a reliable Uber or Bolt driver, be nice, and agree on a daily or weekly rate. Daily is often better; your driver will know your schedule and can balance other clients, while you won’t have to stress about surges or waiting times.

December traffic is its own pandemic, so it helps to have someone who already understands your movement pattern. Lagos, especially, can humble even the most experienced abroad–returnee.

And remember, cash is king for transport because the busy season means frequent network problems, and you don’t want to see the anger of an impatient rider.

Food: Eat Well, Eat Safe, Eat Naija (Wisely)

If you’re the one paying, you have no business eating out more than once a day.

Plan your hangouts wisely: group friends and outings so it’s eat out plus catch up instead of three separate brunches, lunches and dinners. Your bank account will thank you later.

If you’re staying in a shortlet, ask your host, family, or friends to recommend a rent-a-maid service. Someone who can shop in the market and whip up goat meat pepper soup, grilled fish, or jollof for your fridge. That way, you can reheat meals, pair with bread or rice, and still live soft.

When shopping, stick to reputable supermarkets. Avoid random corner shops or unverified pharmacies; fakes are real, and you don’t want to experiment with your health. Also, remember your stomach has been living a soft life abroad. Ease into Naija spices gradually and drink only bottled water.

Money Matters: Avoid Naira-Induced Heartbreak

Exchange rates in December can give you palpitations. Instead of changing all your cash at once, use transfer apps to move money bit by bit.

If you don’t have a Nigerian bank account, some apps convert foreign currencies to naira. They let you pay locally without carrying wads of cash or dealing with dodgy street exchangers. Also, avoid using your abroad bank card; many places have sworn not to collect it this season because of what our bad, bad IJGB people did with chargebacks.

Create a simple budget because a brunch in Lagos can cost your week’s groceries.

Health, Insurance and Sanity Checks

While abroad, you probably enjoy the comfort of the NHS or private health insurance, but Nigeria is a different ball game. Hospital bills here can make you question all your life choices.

Before you fly, make sure your travel insurance is up to date and covers Nigeria. Don’t assume, confirm. It should include medical emergencies, accidents, and even unexpected illnesses. Also, check your phone insurance to ensure it covers theft and damage internationally. December in Naija is busy and crowded, and a little extra protection goes a long way.

That way, even if something goes wrong, you can get reimbursed later instead of draining your Christmas budget on unexpected bills.

Protect Your Peace, Your Feet, and Your Phone

You have no business wearing heels to concerts. If you’re a concert aficionado, and your plan for this trip is to go from one event to another, pack your comfy trainers. Lagos concerts mean traffic, long walks, and unpredictable terrain. Trust me, you’ll thank yourself later.

The heat will test your patience, so come prepared with multiple hand fans. Get the stylish, foldable ones that fit into your bag. They’ll save you when the crowd gets thick and the sun gets disrespectful.

Be street smart. Don’t flash cash or expensive items unnecessarily. Be friendly, but always aware. Nigeria is full of vibes, but Detty December also has professionals who make their own hustle off people’s carelessness.

Beyond the Vibes, Explore Investments

While you’re home, don’t let the entire trip be about flexing. Use this time to explore opportunities and do your research. Nigeria’s economy is tough, yes, but there are genuine opportunities if you look in the right places. Do site visits, talk to business owners, and use this trip to understand the market for yourself.

Let your next Detty December be sponsored by your ROI, where your smart investment from this year literally pays for next year’s trip (and more).

However, don’t be swayed by big numbers and polished English. Nigeria has a PhD in fake it till you make it. So please, do your due diligence. Don’t hand your savings to that startup founder who just rented a Prado Jeep to look successful.

Invest through the right channels, take your time, and avoid long-term commitments or MOUs during Detty December; it’s not the month for major financial decisions.

Essentials to Bring

Because prices here will weaken your central nervous system. Bend the rules about supporting the local economy on this; this is about survival, darling. A few smart choices before you board that flight could save your wallet.

Medication: From paracetamol to cough mixture to Imodium, please bring it all. You don’t want to spend ₦21,000 on a cough mixture when you could’ve packed it from Tesco.

Tea/Coffee: If you’re not into made-in-Nigeria versions, bring yours. Pro tip: transfer coffee from glass jars into plastic containers to save weight.

Snacks: Biscuits, chocolates, chewing gum, mints, savouries, mixed seeds, nuts, bring them along. Lidl cashew nuts are cheaper than here, and December cravings don’t play.

Toiletries and skincare: Wipes, lotions, and essential oils stock up. You can explore local shea butter and coconut oil when you arrive.

Power Banks: At least two. Because NEPA still enjoys playing hide and seek.

Final Word from a Retired IJGB

I may not fully qualify as an IJGB anymore after six years of living between the UK and Nigeria, but one thing I know for sure, Detty December in Naija hits differently. The music, the food, the energy, nothing compares.

Just pack smart, spend wisely, and remember, January is waiting patiently around the corner with rent or mortgage, bills and responsibilities. And yes, it’s the longest month of the year, both literally and painfully.

So, dance hard, laugh louder, and live fully because you’ve truly earned this homecoming.