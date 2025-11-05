Kehinde Ajose: How to Make Your Brand Stand Out During Detty December

One standout moment for me this year was a campaign our agency created for International Women’s Day called “Men for Women.” It was a simple idea to get men to celebrate and appreciate the women who have inspired them openly. We turned those heartfelt messages into short video content, and the response was incredible. People watched and felt it.

What made the campaign special wasn’t a big budget or flashy design but the authenticity of real men showing real emotions and telling real stories. It reminded me that people connect more to stories that make them feel something.

Now, as December approaches, that “Detty December” period, filled with noise laced with many offers, brands can learn from that. Standing out this season won’t come from spending the most money or hiring the biggest trendy influencer. It’ll come from being real, telling honest stories, and giving people a reason to care genuinely. If you desire to make your brand shine effortlessly this December, there are strategic ways to do it.

Create Offers

Marketing expert, Seth Godin, puts it this way: Don’t find customers for your product; find products for your customers. One of the ways to find products for your customers is to create offers. An offer is the bridge that connects your brand to your buyer. It clearly answers the question: Why should I choose you and why should I buy now?

An offer is the key element that makes people stop scrolling and pay attention. It’s the value you’re presenting—what someone gains in return for their money, time, or trust. It’s not merely about selling a product or service; it’s about creating a complete experience that feels irresistible.

Consider the difference between saying “Buy my perfume” and “Get our limited-edition December scent along with a free mini travel spray with every purchase.” The latter is an offer—it gives people the feeling that they are receiving more than what they are giving.

Tell Stories, Not Just Sales Pitches

People are tired of being sold to. What they crave are stories that make them feel something. As a brand, your job is to tell a story that people can see themselves in. That sells your product.

Think about it this way: Who are you more likely to listen to, someone who tells you, “Go visit a dentist,” or someone who shares how his teeth were almost removed because he ignored the dentist for too long? My assumption is the second one. Because stories create emotional connections. They turn ordinary messages into memorable moments.

In the same way, brands that tell stories during Detty December stand out. Instead of shouting “Buy now!” tell the story of how your product solves a real problem or adds joy during the festive season. A fashion brand, for instance, could show a short video of a customer who finally wore their dream outfit to a Christmas party after years of playing it safe. A skincare brand could share the story of a bride who used their glow kit before her December wedding.

When you tell stories that carry emotion, people will buy into your why. And that’s what makes your brand unforgettable this December.

Maximise F.O.M.O (Fear Of Missing Out)

Fear is one of the strongest motivators for Nigerian consumers. When people feel they might miss something valuable, they act fast. I remember visiting a cinema recently on World Cinema Day, when tickets were massively discounted. What pushed me to actually go wasn’t just the cheaper ticket; it was the fear of missing out. I knew the discount was for one day only, and that urgency made the offer irresistible. If the promo had lasted a week, I probably would have postponed it and never gone.

That’s exactly how FOMO works during Detty December. Everyone wants to be part of the buzz — the concerts, the giveaways, the parties, the glow-up deals. So make your offers time-bound or exclusive. Phrases like “available for 48 hours only” or “limited December stock” create urgency that pushes people from interest to action.

Make Access Effortless

In business, being available isn’t enough; you have to be accessible. Think of it like hosting a party but locking the gate. Guests may see the lights and hear the music, but if they can’t get in easily, they’ll turn around and leave.

That’s how customers feel when they have to send three DMs just to buy from you. No one has the patience for that, especially during Detty December, when attention spans are short and options are plenty. Simplify the process. Add direct WhatsApp links, clickable order buttons, or instant payment options. Make buying from you feel like walking into an open door, not knocking endlessly on a closed one.

Ease creates desire. When people see that buying from you is simple and time-bound, they act faster. Phrases like “Only the first 50 customers get free delivery” or “Offer ends Sunday” create that sweet mix of convenience and urgency, turning curiosity into conversion. Because at the end of the day, people don’t just reward the best offer; they reward the easiest one to say yes to.

Invest in Your Visibility

If there’s one lesson brands can learn from Davido’s 5IVE Tour, it’s that visibility is not about noise; it’s about connection.

Davido could have stayed online, dropped videos, and let streaming numbers speak. But instead, he’s on tour across major cities, meeting fans where they are. Every performance, every selfie moment, and every shared video clip on social media strengthens his connection with his audience. It’s visibility with purpose.

For entrepreneurs and brands, this is the exact energy needed during Detty December. Don’t just rely on social media posts; show up where your customers are. Sponsor small hangouts, attend pop-up events, collaborate with creators, or host a mini brand experience. Visibility is more than being seen; it’s about being felt.

When people see you consistently and experience your brand beyond their phone screens, you move from being just another name to being the name they remember. Meanwhile, it’s not only about being everywhere; it’s about being felt where it matters.

As the season gets closer and the pressure gets wesser, remember you don’t have to outshout anyone. Just show up with intention, create genuine experiences, and let your unique offerings do the work. See, when the music fades and the lights dim, the brands that remain remembered are the ones that stood out not by shouting, but by shining when it matters and where it matters.

***

Featured Image by Shkraba Anthony for Pexels.