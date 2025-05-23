Issie Princesse of Cameroon Named First Runner-Up in Miss World Talent Final

What an unforgettable night it was at the 72nd Miss World Festival in Hyderabad, Telangana. The iconic Shilpakala Vedika provided the perfect setting for the much-anticipated Miss World Talent Final, where 24 gifted performers from around the world took to the stage.

These finalists were selected from nearly 100 contestants through a competitive two-round audition process. Each one brought a unique skill, passion, and story to the spotlight, showcasing an impressive range of talents, from traditional dance and classical piano to DJing, powerful vocals and even a CPR-inspired performance.

Representing countries across the globe, such as Nigeria, the United States, Poland, the Philippines, Trinidad and Tobago, Indonesia, Malta, and many more, these young women offered moving and imaginative performances that captivated both the audience and the judges.

Cameroon’s Issie Princesse was named first runner-up, followed by Chiara Esposito of Italy as second runner-up. Monica Kezia Sembiring of Indonesia was crowned the winner of the Miss World Talent Final.

The show concluded with a group performance filled with colour, rhythm and camaraderie, a fitting close to a night that honoured talent and the power of community and shared ambition.