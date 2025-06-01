Thailand’s Opal Suchata Is Your New Miss World 2025!

The city of Telangana, India paused yesterday as the 72nd Miss World competition drew to a close with the announcement of Thailand’s Opal Suchata as the winner. The event, which stretched through the month of May, gathered 108 delegates from across the globe to participate in a celebration of beauty, public service, and global understanding.

The format of the competition followed a familiar structure. Delegates were introduced, and a series of fast-track challenges—from Top Model and Talent to Multimedia and Beauty With a Purpose—allowed some to advance before the final judging rounds began. Others were selected by the jury after individual interviews, leading to the announcement of 40 quarter-finalists divided across the four continental regions: Africa, the Americas & Caribbean, Europe, and Asia & Oceania.

From there, the list narrowed to 20. Nigeria’s Joy Mojisola Raimi made it to this stage. Eight finalists then emerged, followed by the announcement of the four continental winners. Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje stood out from the Africa region, progressing into the final round alongside representatives from Martinique, Poland, and Thailand.

In the final stage, each contestant was asked to answer a question posed by the judges. The focus was on clarity of thought, personal values, and public commitment. These responses shaped the outcome of the evening.

Opal Suchata was crowned Miss World. Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje was named first runner-up, followed by Poland’s Maja Klajda and Martinique’s Aurélie Joachim.

Opal’s first words as Miss World were for every girl watching: “This moment is not just a personal victory, it is a shared dream of every young girl who wants to be seen, heard, and create change.”

Watch Opal’s crowning moment below