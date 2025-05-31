Joy Mojisola Raimi Wrapped Her Miss World Journey in Gratitude & a Top 20 Spot

Joy Mojisola Raimi just wrapped her time at the 72nd Miss World pageant in India and she made it into the Top 20! The Nigerian beauty queen represented not just Nigeria but the entire continent, joining four other African contestants in the semi finals: Cameroon’s Princesse Issie, Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje, Namibia’s Selma Kamanya and Tunisia’s Lamis Redissi.

Joy’s journey in the pageant was full of big moments. She competed in several categories, brought bold Nigerian fashion to the stage, and kept showing up with grace and confidence. Even though her run stops at the semi-final stage, she clearly gave it her all.

Ahead of the final, she took a moment to post a powerful note on Instagram, getting real about what this experience meant to her:

I woke up today and I burst into tears; tears of gratitude, appreciation and victory. What a journey this has been!!! It’s been a journey of transformation, growth and constantly pouring into myself.

Joy talked about how much she’s grown and how grateful she feels to have represented Nigeria. She thanked the Miss World organisation and her supporters who cheered her on from home.