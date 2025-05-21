Joy Mojisola Raimi Is a Finalist in the Miss World 2025 Talent Competition!

Joy Mojisola Raimi, Miss World Nigeria 2025, is through to the next stage of the Miss World Talent Competition. Representing Nigeria at the 72nd Miss World pageant, she’s proudly waving the green and white on the global stage, and doing it with style too.

After the first round of talent auditions, the Miss World team has shared the names of the contestants from each continent who are moving on to the next round. Joy is among the 24 contestants who’ll be performing in the Talent Final on 23 May.

It’s a big moment — whoever wins the Talent Competition will automatically earn a spot in the overall Top 10 in her continental region.

Other African contestants heading to the Talent Final include representatives from Angola, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Kenya, Botswana, and Tunisia.