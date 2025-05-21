Connect with us

Joy Mojisola Raimi Is a Finalist in the Miss World 2025 Talent Competition!

Joy Mojisola Raimi Begins Her Miss World 2025 Journey in India Carrying Nigeria’s Spirit

Meet the Stunning African Beauties Representing the Continent at Miss World 2025

Glow Deposit Launches ‘Vacation’ Body Shimmer: The Luxe Glow Oil for Radiant Melanin Skin

Jemima Osunde Just Gave Us Two Birthday Looks You’ll Want to Save

Annie Macaulay Came Through in Green Glam for the 17th Headies Awards

Wunmi Mosaku’s 'Sinners' Press Tour Beauty Looks Are a Masterclass in Elevated Minimalism

This Dress! Talk About Priscilla Ojo's Bridal Perfection

Pink Lace, Striped Geles & No Misses: Priscilla Ojo’s Bridesmaids Did That!

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris reintroduces the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil with an Exclusive Industry Event in Nigeria

She’s got talent and she’s got heart. Joy Mojisola Raimi just made the Miss World 2025 Talent Final.
Published

7 hours ago

 on

Joy Mojisola Raimi, Miss World Nigeria 2025, is through to the next stage of the Miss World Talent Competition. Representing Nigeria at the 72nd Miss World pageant, she’s proudly waving the green and white on the global stage, and doing it with style too.

After the first round of talent auditions, the Miss World team has shared the names of the contestants from each continent who are moving on to the next round. Joy is among the 24 contestants who’ll be performing in the Talent Final on 23 May.

It’s a big moment — whoever wins the Talent Competition will automatically earn a spot in the overall Top 10 in her continental region.

Other African contestants heading to the Talent Final include representatives from Angola, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Kenya, Botswana, and Tunisia.

