Thuso Mbedu Takes Lead Role in HBO's Crime Drama "Task" | Watch First Trailer

Toni Tones Returns as the Fierce Lara Thompson in "Lara Unlimited"

Raphiat's Lifestyle Shows Us How to Make the Tastiest Chicken-Stuffed Crêpes Ever!

Efe Irele, Mercy Aigbe & Timini Egbuson Bring Drama and Depth in "My Mother is a Witch" | Watch the Trailer

Bobby Brown’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is the Only Thing We’re Replaying Right Now

Lanre Olusola Discusses Building Meaningful Relationships on Be Transformed Podcast

Baking Carrot Cake This Weekend? Here’s a Recipe to Try from Toms

Cooking With Ijey Has a Coconut Shortbread Recipe You’ll Want to Save

See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce’s ‘Achalugo’ Visuals

If You Can’t Get Enough of Darkoo’s ‘Like Dat’ Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

Thuso Mbedu Takes Lead Role in HBO’s Crime Drama “Task” | Watch First Trailer

Thuso Mbedu headlines HBO’s new crime drama “Task,” playing Sergeant Aleah Clinton in a gripping battle against Philadelphia’s crime wave.
Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Thuso Mbedu/Instagram

You’ve got a new sergeant coming in – are you saluting already? Thuso Mbedu stars as Sergeant Aleah Clinton in “Task,” a gripping new HBO crime series set to debut this September.

The multi-award-winning South African actress plays a key role in a task force assigned to tackle a violent spree in a working-class Philadelphia neighbourhood. She stars alongside Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo in this seven-part series created by Brad Ingelsby, the mind behind “Mare of Easttown.”

HBO recently released a first-look image of Mbedu in character, pulling back the curtain on what promises to be a tense and emotionally charged drama.

Joining her on screen are Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Fabien Frankel and Alison Oliver.

Mbedu’s international career continues to rise. After earning two International Emmy nominations for her breakout role in “Is’thunzi,” she went on to star in “The Underground Railroad,” earning a Critics Choice nomination. She also received the Black Reel Breakthrough Actress Award for her performance in “The Woman King,” and has lent her voice to “Castlevania: Nocturne” and Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Earlier this year, she confirmed her role in the anticipated adaptation of “Children of Blood and Bone,” where she’ll star alongside Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Idris Elba and Lashana Lynch.

Watch the “Task” trailer below:

