Thuso Mbedu Takes Lead Role in HBO’s Crime Drama “Task” | Watch First Trailer

You’ve got a new sergeant coming in – are you saluting already? Thuso Mbedu stars as Sergeant Aleah Clinton in “Task,” a gripping new HBO crime series set to debut this September.

The multi-award-winning South African actress plays a key role in a task force assigned to tackle a violent spree in a working-class Philadelphia neighbourhood. She stars alongside Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo in this seven-part series created by Brad Ingelsby, the mind behind “Mare of Easttown.”

HBO recently released a first-look image of Mbedu in character, pulling back the curtain on what promises to be a tense and emotionally charged drama.

Joining her on screen are Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Fabien Frankel and Alison Oliver.

Mbedu’s international career continues to rise. After earning two International Emmy nominations for her breakout role in “Is’thunzi,” she went on to star in “The Underground Railroad,” earning a Critics Choice nomination. She also received the Black Reel Breakthrough Actress Award for her performance in “The Woman King,” and has lent her voice to “Castlevania: Nocturne” and Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Earlier this year, she confirmed her role in the anticipated adaptation of “Children of Blood and Bone,” where she’ll star alongside Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Idris Elba and Lashana Lynch.

Watch the “Task” trailer below: