Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L’Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

South African Thuso Mbedu graced the prestigious L’Oréal Le Défilé runway in Paris, captivating fans with her natural beauty and undeniable talent. Her appearance marked a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her versatility and global appeal.

Thuso looked gorgeous in a structured translucent dress with golden accents from Raisa Vanessa paired with an elegant bob, bangs and her Infallible Liquid lipstick. Hit the ▶ button below to watch her walk:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Thuso’s confident stride and radiant smile illuminated the runway, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Her effortless elegance and magnetic presence perfectly complemented the L’Oréal Le Défilé aesthetic and the important message — Walk Your Worth. According to L’oreal Paris,

Each step she takes on the catwalk is a reflection of her vibrant spirit and dedication to making a difference.

Thuso’s participation in L’Oréal Le Défilé is a nod to her impressive work as a global beauty ambassador. Her appearance on the runway further elevated her profile and showcased her ability to excel in various facets of her career. Swipe through the carousel below to see some of her photos from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @Thuso.Mbedu

Makeup: @lloydmbeauty

Hair: @hairbyhyacintha @stephanelancien

Nails: @inesdonails

Photos: @byholliem

Video credit: @lorealparis

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!