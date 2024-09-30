Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

Beauty

These Chic Styles Will Elevate How You Rock Your Kinky Twists | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

Beauty

Check Out These Stunning Beauty Looks From #HerMoneyHerPower Event

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Temi Otedola’s Runway Walk at L’Oréal Paris Défilé is a Moment of African Beauty | Watch Her Strut!

Beauty News Style

Idia Aisien Covers GQ South Africa's September Issue as Nollywood’s Next Superstar

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

#MessWithLancôme Lagos Event – A Beauty Playground with No Rules

Beauty Style

Ayo Edebiri is a Work of Art in Custom Bottega Veneta at The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Beauty Music Style

“This Year Was Me Introducing Myself. Next Year, I’m Just Gonna Have Fun”: Tyla Graces ELLE’s October Issue

Beauty Music

Tems Dazzles in Red at Toronto Concert & Receives Gold Certification For "Me & U"

Beauty

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L’Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

South African Thuso Mbedu graced the prestigious L’Oréal Le Défilé runway in Paris, captivating fans with her natural beauty and undeniable talent. Her appearance marked a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her versatility and global appeal.

Thuso looked gorgeous in a structured translucent dress with golden accents from Raisa Vanessa paired with an elegant bob, bangs and her Infallible Liquid lipstick. Hit the ▶ button below to watch her walk:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Thuso’s confident stride and radiant smile illuminated the runway, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Her effortless elegance and magnetic presence perfectly complemented the L’Oréal Le Défilé aesthetic and the important message Walk Your Worth. According to L’oreal Paris,

Each step she takes on the catwalk is a reflection of her vibrant spirit and dedication to making a difference.

Thuso’s participation in L’Oréal Le Défilé is a nod to her impressive work as a global beauty ambassador. Her appearance on the runway further elevated her profile and showcased her ability to excel in various facets of her career. Swipe through the carousel below to see some of her photos from the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

CREDITS

BellaStylista: @Thuso.Mbedu
Makeup: @lloydmbeauty
Hair: @hairbyhyacintha @stephanelancien
Nails: @inesdonails
Photos: @byholliem
Video credit: @lorealparis

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php