BN TV
Wizkid’s Effortlessly Cool BoF 500 Gala Look Took Streetwear to Red Carpet Chic [WATCH]
Global music icon, Wizkid made a powerful statement at the prestigious BoF 500 Gala in Paris. The Afrobeats superstar exuded effortless cool in a chic ensemble, pairing a classic white shirt with leather pants.
Wizkid accessorized with a coveted CHANEL Première Sound watch necklace, adding a touch of luxury to his look. This bold choice demonstrated his understanding of high fashion and his ability to combine seemingly contrasting elements to create a cohesive and impactful look.
Wizkid’s influence extends beyond the realm of music. His presence at the BoF 500 Gala is a nod to his status as a style star and a key figure impacting the global fashion industry.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch his arrival:
View this post on Instagram
CREDITS
BellaStylista: @wizkidayo
🎥 @bof