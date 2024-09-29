BNxBBNaija9: Three Evicted Housemates & a Marriage Revelation—Watch the Highlights!

For the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ eviction show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu kicked off the night with his signature flair, diving straight into the action.

Just minutes into the live broadcast, he revealed the first housemate to be evicted: Kassia. The tension didn’t let up as Topher and Ocee, the half of the Mbadiwe Twins, soon followed her out the door. With Kellyrae and Sooj previously declared finalists, the remaining nine housemates were all at risk of eviction.

After tonight’s dramatic turn of events, only eight contestants remain in the house, all vying for the ultimate prize as the competition draws ever closer to next week’s grand finale. Who will be crowned the winner? Keep your fingers crossed and stay tuned to BellaNaija for all the latest updates across our social media platforms. Also, don’t miss tomorrow’s episode, where the housemates will tackle the #HerMoneyHerPower challenge.

Tonight’s episode also featured a surprise revelation that added a twist to the drama. In a sweet moment, Kellyrae announced that he and Kassia are indeed a married couple, shocking the remaining housemates. If you missed this surprising revelation, be sure to watch it here.

Catch the Highlights of tonight’s eviction show below:

The moment Kassia was evicted from the “No Loose Guard” house.

“A lot of what you do this week will either make or mar your chances.” – Ebuka’s final words to the finalists.✨#BBNaija #BBNaijaS9 #BNxBBNaija9 pic.twitter.com/GMQgFcpUpr — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 29, 2024