“Kassia is My Wife” Watch the Moment Kellyrae Dropped a Love Bomb on Tonight’s BBNaija9 Eviction Show

In a delightful turn of events on the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ show tonight, the remaining housemates were treated to a surprise revelation that left them buzzing with excitement. While fans of the show have long known that Kellyrae and Kassia are more than just friends, the housemates had no idea that they are actually a married couple.

Although rumors of their relationship had been circulating among the housemates, it was only the recently evicted contestants who had confirmed their suspicions. Tonight, however, Kellyrae decided to set the record straight and revealed his relationship with Kassia to his fellow housemates. He explained that he had kept it a secret to avoid potential plots or isolation. Kellyrae also announced that he and Kassia had been married for eight months, declaring, “Kassia is my wife.”

The atmosphere in the house quickly shifted as the revelation sank in. The room erupted with cheers and exclamations of “I knew it!” and “I said it!” as housemates rushed to congratulate him, shaking his hand.

Watch the moment of revelation below