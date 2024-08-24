DoubleKay’s Love Story is Pure Couple Vibes – Just Look at These Photos | Life Before #BBNaija

Connect with us

3 hours ago

In the world of Big Brother Naija, most housemates enter the show as singles. Some find love within its walls, and if fate smiles upon them, these relationships can blossom beyond the show, sometimes even leading to marriage. But for KayXtra (Kassia Sule) and KellyRae (Kellyrae Sule), who make up the pair known as DoubleKay, their love story is already written—they’re not just a couple; they’re a married couple, taking on the BBNaija No Loose Guard edition together.

Unlike others, they didn’t step into the house as singles; they entered as a married couple. In a recent conversation with Toby Forge of Streeze, Kassia caught Toby’s interest, but he was unaware of her marital status. DoubleKay have skillfully kept their marriage private from the other housemates.

Both hailing from Delta State, Kassia is an entrepreneur, while KellyRae is a professional singer. Their love story spans over nine years, beginning with a playful game of hard-to-get that eventually led to their fairy tale romance. KellyRae proposed in November last year, and they sealed their love in February this year.

See their loved-up photos below:

 

