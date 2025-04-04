Would You Kneel for Your Partner? Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Discuss Respect and Gender Roles in Marriage

Connect with us

BN TV

Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong dive into the cultural practice of kneeling in relationships and its modern relevance.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’re a fan of Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong, you already know their talk show, ‘Transparent Talk Show,’ is all about honest, thought-provoking conversations.

In this episode, the couple take on the question: “Who Should Kneel Down?,” diving into the cultural and traditional expectations of respect in relationships, with a focus on gender roles and the practice of kneeling.

From the historical roots of kneeling to its place in modern Nigeria, they unpack how this practice shapes love, family, and gender roles today.

Whether you’re Nigerian, curious about culture, or simply enjoy an honest chat, this episode is for you.

Relax, grab your seat, and join in the conversation here:

 

