Nancy Isime Talks ‘Radio Voice,’ Working With RMD & Telling Stories That Matter

The countdown is on. In just a few days, you’ll finally get to settle into your favourite cinema seat and watch Nancy Isime, Richard Mofe–Damijo (RMD), and Deyemi Okanlawon bring ‘Radio Voice’ to life on the big screen. Set for release on April 11, this film, executive produced by RMD, in an exciting new role behind the scenes, dives deep into love, redemption, and second chances.

If you’re wondering what role Nancy Isime plays in this gripping drama, RMD himself has the perfect words to describe her performance: “A force. A light. A powerhouse! From the moment Nancy stpped into Radio Voice, she owned it. Her dedication, talent, and sheer presence on screen are nothing short of breathtaking. She poured her heart into this role, and it shows in every frame.”

But what was it like for Nancy herself? In an exclusive conversation, she shares her first reaction to the script, how she connects with her character, and what it was like working alongside RMD. Plus, she gives us an inside look at her journey through ‘Radio Voice’ and what audiences can expect.

***

Hey Nancy. It is always a pleasure to chat with you. If you had to describe Radio Voice in just one word, what would it be?

One word is tricky, so I’ll do a sentence. Radio Voice is a story about ‘Human Triumph’.

When you first got the script, what was your initial reaction? Did you instantly know this was a story you had to be part of?

Yes, for sure. Radio Voice spoke to me. Life isn’t easy and no one is perfect and that is what this film is about. Flaws don’t mean that people can’t do incredible thing. You can start off on the right path and get derailed by life and challenges, but that is not the end of your story. Radio Voice is all about second chances and navigating deeply personal issues and I read it, I knew I wanted to be a part of those who told this story.

Your character lives in two very different worlds, on air and on the streets. Did you find yourself drawn more to one side of her? And which part of her journey pushed you the most as an actor?

I really loved living in these two worlds, it is very hard to pick which one I enjoyed most to be honest. I like playimg charcaters that are ‘fully formed’ and ‘real’. This character was exactly that, she doesn’t currently live the life that you’d feel qualified her to be a Radio Presenter, but she had the talent and people who belived in talent above circumstance. In terms of what pushed me most, it was navigating both worlds, playing the middle. That was very cool.

Playing her, did it make you see the way society treats women in these spaces any differently?

Yes, but this isn’t something I didn’t know before Radio Voice and that’s another reason I was excited to play this character because it was my chance to show people what that world looks like on a visceral level. I hope people watch this film with a lot of empathy for people who are in difficult circumstances.

And with RMD producing this movie, what was that experience like? Did you see a new side of him that we don’t usually get to see on screen?

RMD is pretty much a father figure for a lot of us. So working with him this way was more of that. Playing the lead in his first film as a Producer was really amazing and I am super excited about that.

The cast is packed with powerhouse talents, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon,Timini Egbuson. What was the energy like on set? Any moments that still make you smile?

The energy was amazing! I also had a lot of scenes with Damilola Adegbite and RMD. Being with talented people is always inspiring because it motivates me to be my best self as well. There was a day when for the first time I wrapped and the sun was still shining , that made me happy. But seriously, every day was amazing. Radio Voice was made with a lot of love and everyone will feel it when they come to cinemas from April 11 to see our beautiful film.