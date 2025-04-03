In Conversation With Richard Mofe-Damijo: Why ‘Radio Voice’ Is His Most Personal Project Yet

Richard Mofe–Damijo has spent decades as one of Nollywood’s most recognisable faces. From his breakout role as Segun Kadiri in the 90s soap opera ‘Checkmate’ to his commanding presence in an ever-expanding catalogue of films, he has built a career defined by versatility, longevity, and a quiet kind of magnetism. He’s played everything from the suave romantic lead to the flawed patriarch, each role a careful balance of charisma and depth.

His contributions to Nigerian cinema were officially recognised last year when he received the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, a moment that felt less like a coronation and more like an inevitable acknowledgment of his influence. RMD, as he’s widely known, is a name that carries weight. A presence that hardly requires an introduction in Nollywood.

But now, for the first time, the actor is stepping behind the camera, taking on the role of executive producer for his upcoming film, ‘Radio Voice.’ It’s a shift he speaks about with both excitement and a degree of reverence.

“For years, I’ve had the privilege of bringing powerful stories to life in front of the camera. But this time, it’s different. Embracing this role as producer, I got to tell a story that had lived in me for so long… Radio Voice is one of those stories,” he says.

The film, a drama steeped in themes of redemption and second chances, follows a sex worker who unexpectedly becomes the saving grace of a struggling radio station. But just as she begins to carve out a new life, the ghosts of her past reappear, forcing her to confront the choices that brought her there. It’s a story of reinvention, of survival, of the ways in which people attempt to rewrite their narratives while the world insists on reminding them who they once were.

“It’s new, it’s thrilling, and if I’m being honest, a little daunting, but isn’t that what makes the journey worth it?” RMD reflects.

For RMD, Radio Voice is a creative evolution, a chance to shape a project not just as an actor but as a storyteller with a vision. And with a cast that includes Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, and more, the film is already shaping up to be one of Nollywood’s most anticipated releases.

In conversation, Mofe-Damijo speaks about stepping into this new role and what ‘Radio Voice’ represents.

***

Hi RMD, on a scale of 1-10, how excited are you?

I’m feeling like a solid 10 out of 10! Life’s good, and I’m embracing every moment with gratitude and joy.

In one word, how do you feel about your Radio Voice and its release into the world?

I’m feeling enchanted and absolutely elated as Radio Voice prepares to make its way into the world. It’s a project close to my heart, and I can’t wait to share its magic with everyone.

We’re used to seeing you light up the screen but, this time, you’re stepping behind the camera as a producer. What made you take the leap?

Curiosity, really. Every now and then, you feel the urge to try something different, and this is me stepping out of my comfort zone and exploring new creative ground.

You’ve mentioned that Radio Voice is a story that lived in you for a long time. Was there a particular moment when you knew it was time to tell it?

Yes, when I pitched it to the director and she resonated with it like her own story.

You’ve called this film personal, but you’ve also said it’s a tribute to women. What’s the connection?

I was raised by a strong woman, grew up surrounded by women, and have loved and lost remarkable women far too soon. This project is my way of paying homage to womanhood. Beyond that, I’ve been inspired by the incredible young women making waves in Nollywood, and I felt it was time to shine a spotlight on their talent and contributions.

Nancy Isime, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Blessing Obasi-Nze – you had quite the cast. What was it like bringing this story to life with them? Any fun or unforgettable moments on set?

Yes it was fun working with all these amazing and talented people

Producing is a whole different ball game from acting. How have these different aspects of filmmaking influenced your approach to storytelling?

Well, it was an exciting challenge. Finding the right talent is never easy, but that’s what made the process so rewarding. I knew I had to go for the best, and I’m proud to say that’s exactly what I did. The result is a cast that truly brings the story to life.

You’ve had such an incredible career, evolving through different eras of Nollywood. Looking back, what do you think has been the key to your longevity in the industry?

I’d say dedication to the craft has been key. I’ve always believed that growth comes from constantly learning, evolving, and staying true to the art of storytelling. By committing myself to the work, whether it’s honing my skills, embracing new challenges, or adapting to the changing landscape of Nollywood. I’ve been able to stay relevant and connected to audiences over the years.

Come April 11, people will be trooping into the cinemas to watch Radio Voice, what do you want them to take with them?

I want people to walk away with the message that love can be found in the most unexpected places, and when you find it, it has the power to overcome all obstacles.