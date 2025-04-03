What’s It Like to Be Called ‘Fire’? Deyemi Okanlawon on His Intense Role in ‘Radio Voice’

Richard Mofe–Damijo, the acclaimed actor and executive producer, has a singular way of describing his ‘Radio Voice’ co-star, Deyemi Okanlawon. “Fire.” It’s a description that speaks volumes, as Okanlawon’s portrayal of Andy Da, an intense and passionate character, brings a raw energy to the screen that Mofe-Damijo is quick to praise. However, according to Mofe-Damijo, you won’t fully understand the depth of his description until you experience Okanlawon’s performance firsthand.

Set to premiere on April 11, 2025, ‘Radio Voice’ brings together an impressive cast, including Nancy Isime, who plays a key role, alongside Okanlawon. Mofe-Damijo praises the energy that Okanlawon brings to the set, describing the actor’s passion as a force that propels the film’s emotional core. “That energy, that intensity, that passion … he brought it all,” says Mofe-Damijo. “I couldn’t be more grateful. I’m so happy and proud of what we created together.”

In an exclusive conversation with Okanlawon, the actor reflects on his journey to embody Andy Da, a character whose complexity and inner turmoil serve as the heart of ‘Radio Voice.’ Okanlawon shares what it was like working alongside Mofe-Damijo and Isime, delves into his preparation for the role, and opens up about the more personal aspects of his craft. The actor also reveals he unwinds after intense performances and teases upcoming projects that are sure to captivate audiences.

***

Hi Deyemi. Always great to catch up with you. How’s your day going?

Ah, you know me, just out here dazzling folks with my handsomeness and trying not to miss my gym appointments. But really, I’m good, and it’s always great catching up with you too.

If you had to sum up your experience on Radio Voice in just one word, what would it be?

Fireworks! Everything about this film, from the script to the set vibes, felt like one long, glorious spark of creative energy.

RMD had nothing but praise for your performance. He called you ‘fire’. When you hear that, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

I mean, if RMD says I’m fire, who am I to argue? Honestly, getting that kind of acknowledgment from the Richard Mofe-Damijo is like receiving a knighthood in Nollywood.

When you first read the script, what was it about the story that hooked you?

This film isn’t just about second chances, it’s about fighting to reclaim who you truly are. That, and the fact that RMD was producing his first movie. Who wouldn’t want front-row seats to history in the making?

What can you tell us about your character? What was the most exciting or challenging part of stepping into his shoes?

Andy is a stubborn but passionate dude battling his own demons. Balancing his rough edges with his moments of vulnerability was quite a feat.

This film carries a powerful message about second chances and finding one’s voice. Did any part of the story resonate with you personally?

Absolutely, I’ve had moments in my life where I had to take a long, hard look at myself and decide to do better, to be better. This story reminded me of how important it is to not just speak your truth, but to own it.

Beyond Radio Voice, you always bring intensity to your performances. What’s your process for getting into character? Any pre-shoot rituals?

I never “get into” character. As I immerse myself in a story, I meditate intensely on my role and all it entails, carefully piece together the soul of the character and then finally when I hear action, I simply allow the character to live truthfully through me.

Now, let’s switch things up a bit. When you’re not acting, what’s something that people would be surprised to know you’re really good at?

I usually don’t sleep much at night and so when the baby is up and crying, I’m able to let madam get her much needed beauty sleep.

Between your roles and personal life, how do you recharge? What’s your perfect way to unwind?

A great movie, great music, great book, great food, great whiskey and great sex (with my wife o) … add that to spending time playing with and mentoring my little soldiers and that’s all I need to unwind.

What’s next? Are there any projects you’re currently working on that we should keep an eye out for?

I’m working with some of the best filmmakers around on a few big big fhingz including an exciting movie project and book I’m working on about the craft, the business, and the brand of a Nollywood actor. Stay tuned.