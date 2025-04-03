Osas Ighodaro Rocks Cappadocia’s Fairy Chimneys in a Bold Gold Dress | See Photos

If you ever find yourself in Cappadocia, Turkey, or if it’s high on your travel list, you might want to take some style inspiration from Osas Ighodaro’s stunning photoshoot in this magical region. Known for its unique fairy chimneys, tall, cone-shaped rock formations scattered across Monks Valley, Göreme, and beyond, Cappadocia’s landscape offers a surreal and captivating backdrop.

Osas is dressed in a striking, floor-length gold dress that perfectly complements the enchanting setting. The fitted bodice features a deep neckline and thin straps, emphasising her figure, while the voluminous skirt flows dramatically, creating an ethereal effect as it billows around her. A bold high slit on one side adds a modern touch to the otherwise classic silhouette. Paired with black, thigh-high boots, the ensemble strikes a perfect balance between elegance and contemporary edge.

Set against the region’s iconic cave dwellings and the surreal landscapes that make Cappadocia a hot air ballooning destination, it’s clear Osas thoroughly enjoyed capturing these moments.

See her stunning photos below.

