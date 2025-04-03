Connect with us

Scoop Style

Osas Ighodaro Rocks Cappadocia’s Fairy Chimneys in a Bold Gold Dress | See Photos

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

What’s It Like to Be Called ‘Fire’? Deyemi Okanlawon on His Intense Role in 'Radio Voice'

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

In Conversation With Richard Mofe-Damijo: Why ‘Radio Voice’ Is His Most Personal Project Yet

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uche Montana, Mike Afolarin, Uzoamaka Onuoha & More: The First-Time AMVCA Nominees You Need to Know

Events Music Scoop

Ruger, Gyakie, Rema & More to Headline Afro Jam Festival in Japan

News Scoop Sports

Unity Cup 2025: London to Host Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago in May

News Scoop

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Appoints New NNPC Leadership to Overhaul Nigeria’s Oil Industry

Beauty Scoop Style

Marsai Martin Brings the Glam & Everything in a Sequined Burgundy Dress | See Photos

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

‘Sopo’ is Coming! Nissi Ogulu Tells Fela Aníkúlápó-Kuti’s Story Through Animation

BN TV Movies Nollywood Scoop

Once Is Never Enough: 5 Kehinde Bankole Films We Keep Rewatching

Scoop

Osas Ighodaro Rocks Cappadocia’s Fairy Chimneys in a Bold Gold Dress | See Photos

Osas Ighodaro’s breathtaking gold gown and thigh-high boots steal the spotlight in Cappadocia’s fairy-tale landscape.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

If you ever find yourself in Cappadocia, Turkey, or if it’s high on your travel list, you might want to take some style inspiration from Osas Ighodaro’s stunning photoshoot in this magical region. Known for its unique fairy chimneys, tall, cone-shaped rock formations scattered across Monks Valley, Göreme, and beyond, Cappadocia’s landscape offers a surreal and captivating backdrop.

Osas is dressed in a striking, floor-length gold dress that perfectly complements the enchanting setting. The fitted bodice features a deep neckline and thin straps, emphasising her figure, while the voluminous skirt flows dramatically, creating an ethereal effect as it billows around her. A bold high slit on one side adds a modern touch to the otherwise classic silhouette. Paired with black, thigh-high boots, the ensemble strikes a perfect balance between elegance and contemporary edge.

Set against the region’s iconic cave dwellings and the surreal landscapes that make Cappadocia a hot air ballooning destination, it’s clear Osas thoroughly enjoyed capturing these moments.

See her stunning photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php