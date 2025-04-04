Ariyiike Dimples, Elozonam, Taaooma & More: Meet the Digital Content Creators Nominated for #AMVCA2025

In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment, digital content creators have emerged as some of the most dynamic and influential storytellers of our time. Armed with little more than creativity, a camera, and an intuitive understanding of their audience, these creators have turned everyday moments into fascinating narratives, some hilarious, some thought-provoking, and many utterly addictive.

This year, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) shines a spotlight on these modern-day storytellers, recognising the creators who have redefined digital entertainment. The nominees for Best Digital Content Creator span a broad spectrum of storytelling styles. Some craft fast-paced, chaotic love stories that capture the unpredictability of modern romance. Others breathe new life into biblical narratives, folklore, or pop culture moments, reimagining them through a contemporary lens. Collectively, they reflect a shift in entertainment: a move away from traditional formats and towards digital-first storytelling that is immediate, immersive, and often boundary-pushing.

Meet the nominees for Best Digital Content Creator at the 11th AMVCA.

Ariyiike Dimples and Brainjotter – ‘Risky’

Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba also known Ariyiike Dimples and Brainjotter are nominated for ‘Risky’, a series about a woman so determined to find love that she refuses to acknowledge reality. Delusional, boundary-less, and relentless, Risky’s search for a fairy tale romance leads to one disastrous encounter after another.

Ariyiike, also an actress and TV host, has starred in ‘Something About The Briggs’’ among others, showing her range beyond digital content. Brainjotter, known for humorous skits and energetic performances, brings his signature energy to this nomination. Together, they have created a character who is both frustrating and hilarious to watch.

Elozonam Ogbolu, Hoviare Freedom and Chy Nwakanma – ‘Who is Sarah?’

‘Who is Sarah?’ captures a moment every couple dreads, an unexpected message from another woman. A man finds himself in hot water when his phone betrays him, leading to a battle between his conscience and his very suspicious girlfriend.

Elozonam Ogbolu, known for projects like ‘Therapy’ and ‘My Name is Zozo’, continues to build his reputation as a brilliant storyteller. Chy Nwakanma, who has appeared in ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ and ‘Lost to Love’, adds her experience to the mix. Alongside Hoviare Freedom, they deliver a digital piece that is both funny and painfully relatable.

Iyo Prosper Adokiye – ‘We listen, we don’t judge (Bible Edition)’

Iyo Prosper Adokiye takes biblical figures and gives them a modern Nigerian twist in ‘We listen, we don’t judge (Bible Edition)’. Cain, Eve, Potiphar, and his wife sit down to share their side of the story, leading to a hilarious yet creative reimagining of familiar events.

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye – ‘Abike ati Asola’

‘Abike ati Asola’ follows the story of young lovers navigating their relationship, but things get complicated when an unexpected French woman enters the picture. Asola’s efforts to win Abike’s heart take an unexpected turn, bringing drama and humour into the mix.

Jide ‘Pounds’ Ibitoye has built a strong presence in digital entertainment, bringing stories to life through different forms of media. Jide continues to push the boundaries of online entertainment.

Taaooma – ‘Tips’

Taaooma, real name Maryam Apaokagi–Greene, has been making people laugh for years with her skits about Nigerian family life. In ‘Tips’, she tells the story of a delivery man who asks for a tip, only for him to end up in tears.

Her ability to take everyday scenarios and turn them into unforgettable moments has made her one of the most recognisable names in digital content.