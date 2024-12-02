The Wait is Almost Over! Watch the Exciting Trailer for “Everybody Loves Jenifa”

If you’re a fan of Jenifa, you’ve probably been wondering: what’s she going to be up to in “Everybody Loves Jenifa?” Will her English finally get better? What’s going on with her and Sege (Falz)? And, of course, what new mischief will she stumble into this time?

Well, the trailer’s finally here, and you can stop guessing. “Everybody Loves Jenifa” is packed with drama, laughs, and all the Jenifa vibes we love. The movie drops in cinemas nationwide on December 13, so mark your calendar—this one’s going to be a wild ride.

Funke Akindele not only stars as Jenifa but also directs this fun-packed film. She’s joined by a star-studded cast, including Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, Patience Ozokwor, Chimezie Imo, Jackie Appiah, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), and, of course, Folarin Falana (Falz).

We also got some juicy behind-the-scenes stories from the cast themselves—don’t miss their exclusive interviews here, here and here.

Enjoy the trailer for “Everybody Loves Jenifa“ below: