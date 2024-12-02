Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Living

Laju Iren Shares Her Journey of Faith, Family & Filmmaking Success on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV

The Wait is Almost Over! Watch the Exciting Trailer for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

BN TV Music

Watch Brillsta’s Celebration of Culture in the "Ebeano" Music Video

BN TV Music

Victony Takes Us Through Love & Heartbreak in New "Sunday School" Video

BN TV Cuisine

Hosting Made Sweeter: 4 Custard Desserts for the Holidays by Zeelicious Foods

BN TV Music

Joe Mettle Leads Powerful Worship in “Crown Him” Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Ayoola Ayolola & Mimi Chaka in the Trailer of "A Heart On The Line"

BN TV Music

Watch CKay Get "Addicted" in New Music Video feat. The Cavemen

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Ushers in the Festive Season with New Single “Merry Christmas O!”

BN TV Events News Style

Discover the Next Generation of Nigerian Fashion Talents at the NSFDW 2024 This Saturday

BN TV

Laju Iren Shares Her Journey of Faith, Family & Filmmaking Success on #WithChude

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

A filmmaker, storyteller, author, and pastor—Laju Iren wears many hats. Add motherhood and raising four children to the mix, and you’re left wondering: how does she do it all? She tells Chude Jideonwo on this episode of #WithChude.

Known for her impactful storytelling and groundbreaking work in Nigerian gospel content, Laju opens up about faith, family, creativity, and navigating life as a modern Christian powerhouse. Married to a pastor, Emmanuel Iren, with whom she recently celebrated 10 years of marriage, but Laju has firmly established a unique identity–not just within ministry, but far beyond it.

“One thing I’ve learned is to first define myself based on who I am in Him” she shares.

Her love for storytelling was deeply influenced by her father, a doctor with a passion for reading and writing. Laju’s creative journey began with poetry and grew into something much bigger. She reminisced about producing her first film, “Love is a Star,” on a budget of just ₦600,000. Today, her films are on global platforms like Amazon Prime, and she’s spearheading a tech-driven independent distribution platform that’s transforming how gospel stories are shared.

In this conversation, Laju also addresses misconceptions about pastors, her approach to handling social media criticism, and her perspective on navigating the “darkness in the world” today.

Watch the full conversation below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php