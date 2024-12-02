Laju Iren Shares Her Journey of Faith, Family & Filmmaking Success on #WithChude

A filmmaker, storyteller, author, and pastor—Laju Iren wears many hats. Add motherhood and raising four children to the mix, and you’re left wondering: how does she do it all? She tells Chude Jideonwo on this episode of #WithChude.

Known for her impactful storytelling and groundbreaking work in Nigerian gospel content, Laju opens up about faith, family, creativity, and navigating life as a modern Christian powerhouse. Married to a pastor, Emmanuel Iren, with whom she recently celebrated 10 years of marriage, but Laju has firmly established a unique identity–not just within ministry, but far beyond it.

“One thing I’ve learned is to first define myself based on who I am in Him” she shares.

Her love for storytelling was deeply influenced by her father, a doctor with a passion for reading and writing. Laju’s creative journey began with poetry and grew into something much bigger. She reminisced about producing her first film, “Love is a Star,” on a budget of just ₦600,000. Today, her films are on global platforms like Amazon Prime, and she’s spearheading a tech-driven independent distribution platform that’s transforming how gospel stories are shared.

In this conversation, Laju also addresses misconceptions about pastors, her approach to handling social media criticism, and her perspective on navigating the “darkness in the world” today.

Watch the full conversation below: