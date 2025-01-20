Connect with us

Laju Iren Breaks Down Common Mistakes Good Girls Make in Relationships

Pastor Olushola Olaleye Talks Balancing Ministry & Personal Life with Amanda Dara

Say Goodbye to Bloating with These Refreshing Detox Drinks by Zeelicious Foods

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shares the Sweet Story of How She Met Her Husband on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Is It Love or Strategy? Yomi & Ella Keep Us Guessing

Watch Yemi Alade, Konshens & Femi One Bring the "Baddie" Remix to Life

Brown Joel Drops New Single "Lose My Mind" & Performs Live on A Colors Show

Watch King Promise in "Eyes Dried Over" Visualiser feat. Tom Walker

Tyla Had a Spectacular 2024 & She's Sharing It All in This Recap Video

Ladé & Olamide Own Their Greatness in "One by One" Music Video

“Saviour syndrome,” “it must work syndrome”—these, according to Laju Iren, are patterns many good girls unknowingly fall into in relationships. In her latest video, Laju sheds light on these common mistakes, explaining why it’s crucial to recognise them.

She talks about how the “saviour syndrome” leads some girls to stay in situations that aren’t right, simply to “fix” someone else. Here’s a nugget from her words: You don’t have to date someone to change them. If they really want to change, they can do it without dating you.”

She also tackles the “it must work” mindset, where good girls try to make a relationship work just to please others—whether it’s parents, friends, or society. Laju advises against being a people-pleaser. Instead, she encourages to focus on pleasing God and trusting His guidance.

Want to hear more? Watch the full video below

