Laju Iren Breaks Down Common Mistakes Good Girls Make in Relationships

“Saviour syndrome,” “it must work syndrome”—these, according to Laju Iren, are patterns many good girls unknowingly fall into in relationships. In her latest video, Laju sheds light on these common mistakes, explaining why it’s crucial to recognise them.

She talks about how the “saviour syndrome” leads some girls to stay in situations that aren’t right, simply to “fix” someone else. Here’s a nugget from her words: “You don’t have to date someone to change them. If they really want to change, they can do it without dating you.”

She also tackles the “it must work” mindset, where good girls try to make a relationship work just to please others—whether it’s parents, friends, or society. Laju advises against being a people-pleaser. Instead, she encourages to focus on pleasing God and trusting His guidance.

Want to hear more? Watch the full video below