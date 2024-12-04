BN TV
Watch the Trailer for Laju Iren’s “Danfo and the Rose” Starring Sunshine Rosman & Michael Dappa
Laju Iren is bringing something special to screens this Christmas with her new film, “Danfo and the Rose.” Set against the backdrop of Lagos, the film tells a love story while following a young woman striving to achieve her dreams amidst the city’s hustle and chaos as she chases her dreams.
More than a love story, “Danfo and the Rose“ sheds light on pressing real-life issues like child welfare, education, substance abuse, and family challenges, adding a deeply layered narrative.
Directed by Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist), the film features a cast led by Sunshine Rosman and Michael Dapaah, alongside Adunni Ade, Sam Dede, and Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni).
Laju Iren, a pastor and filmmaker, known for her films “Loving Amanda,” and adaptation of her book and “Mistakenly Yours.”
Watch the trailer of “Danfo and the Rose“ below
