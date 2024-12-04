Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Laju Iren’s "Danfo and the Rose" Starring Sunshine Rosman & Michael Dappa

BN TV Culture Events Style

Festive Fashion Fiesta: Celebrate the Season with Colourful Looks Inspired by These 10 BellaStylistas

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Banana Bread? Daniel Ochuku’s Biscoff Chocolate Version Will Blow Your Mind

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Jide Kosoko Raps, Bisola Aiyeola Sings & Patience Ozokwo Dances in "Everybody Loves Christmas"

BN TV Music

Tyla’s “Shake Ah” Video is All About Energy & Amapiano Beats

BN TV Music

Celebrate Every Win with Fireboy DML’s Uplifting Visuals for “Iseoluwa”

BN TV Style

Denola Grey's Denim Denouement: Style a Perfume-Inspired Look with This Fashion Whiz [WATCH]

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Wait is Almost Over! Watch the Exciting Trailer for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

BN TV Inspired Living

Laju Iren Shares Her Journey of Faith, Family & Filmmaking Success on #WithChude

BN TV Music

Watch Brillsta’s Celebration of Culture in the "Ebeano" Music Video

BN TV

Watch the Trailer for Laju Iren’s “Danfo and the Rose” Starring Sunshine Rosman & Michael Dappa

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Laju Iren is bringing something special to screens this Christmas with her new film, “Danfo and the Rose.” Set against the backdrop of Lagos, the film tells a love story while following a young woman striving to achieve her dreams amidst the city’s hustle and chaos as she chases her dreams.

More than a love story, “Danfo and the Rose sheds light on pressing real-life issues like child welfare, education, substance abuse, and family challenges, adding a deeply layered narrative.

Directed by Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist), the film features a cast led by Sunshine Rosman and Michael Dapaah, alongside Adunni Ade, Sam Dede, and Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni).

Laju Iren, a pastor and filmmaker, known for her films “Loving Amanda,and adaptation of her book and “Mistakenly Yours.”

Watch the trailer of “Danfo and the Rose  below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laju Iren (@lajuiren)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php