Watch the Trailer for Laju Iren’s “Danfo and the Rose” Starring Sunshine Rosman & Michael Dappa

Laju Iren is bringing something special to screens this Christmas with her new film, “Danfo and the Rose.” Set against the backdrop of Lagos, the film tells a love story while following a young woman striving to achieve her dreams amidst the city’s hustle and chaos as she chases her dreams.

More than a love story, “Danfo and the Rose“ sheds light on pressing real-life issues like child welfare, education, substance abuse, and family challenges, adding a deeply layered narrative.

Directed by Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist), the film features a cast led by Sunshine Rosman and Michael Dapaah, alongside Adunni Ade, Sam Dede, and Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni).

Laju Iren, a pastor and filmmaker, known for her films “Loving Amanda,” and adaptation of her book and “Mistakenly Yours.”

Watch the trailer of “Danfo and the Rose“ below