Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello & Sam Dede Star in ‘Red Line’ – A Gripping Drama Tackling University Issues

Filmmaker Eno Udo brings to life “Red Line,” a compelling drama that sheds light on sexual harassment and systemic corruption in Nigerian universities. The film, starring Adunni Ade, unravels the hidden realities students face in academic institutions.

Adunni Ade, who plays the lead role, shared her passion for the project: “As an advocate for women’s rights and justice, this is one important story that needs to be told on the big screen.”

Her character is at the centre of a tense and dramatic storyline where she accuses her professor, played by Sam Dede, of sexual harassment. This accusation sets off a chain reaction, revealing a web of corruption within the university system.

As the case gains attention, Dr. Adeleke (Shaffy Bello), a women’s rights activist and the head of the department, steps in to expose the truth and bring justice to light.

Directed by Teco Benson, “Red Line” also stars Norbert Young and Tony Akposeri and is set to be released in cinemas across Nigeria on March 14, 2025.