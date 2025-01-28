Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello & Sam Dede Star in 'Red Line' – A Gripping Drama Tackling University Issues

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Meet the Cast of Showmax’s Exciting New Series Under the Influence

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Check Out the Stylish Looks from the Premiere of "Something About The Briggs"

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

The "Children of Blood and Bone" Cast Announcement Has Everyone Talking

Movies Movies & TV

Get To Know the Stars Bringing Tomi Adeyemi’s 'Children of Blood and Bone' to Life on the Big Screen

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

What Went Down at the Birthday Party? Find Out in Episode 5 of "A Heart on the Line"

Movies Movies & TV

Ayo Edebiri, Cynthia Erivo & More Nominated for the 31st SAG Awards 2024 | See Full List

Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Meet Abisola Olutokun: The Filmmaker Changing Narratives and Breaking Boundaries in the Industry

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Heartbreaks, Rejections & a Kiss in Episode 4 of “A Heart on The Line” | Watch

Movies Nollywood Promotions

Everyone Is a Suspect as “Katangari Goes to Town” Comes to Prime Video on January 4th

Movies

Adunni Ade, Shaffy Bello & Sam Dede Star in ‘Red Line’ – A Gripping Drama Tackling University Issues

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 

Filmmaker Eno Udo brings to life “Red Line,” a compelling drama that sheds light on sexual harassment and systemic corruption in Nigerian universities. The film, starring Adunni Ade, unravels the hidden realities students face in academic institutions.

Adunni Ade, who plays the lead role, shared her passion for the project: “As an advocate for women’s rights and justice, this is one important story that needs to be told on the big screen.”

Her character is at the centre of a tense and dramatic storyline where she accuses her professor, played by Sam Dede, of sexual harassment. This accusation sets off a chain reaction, revealing a web of corruption within the university system.

As the case gains attention, Dr. Adeleke (Shaffy Bello), a women’s rights activist and the head of the department, steps in to expose the truth and bring justice to light.

Directed by Teco Benson, “Red Line” also stars Norbert Young and Tony Akposeri and is set to be released in cinemas across Nigeria on March 14, 2025.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php