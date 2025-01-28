Connect with us

Toni Tones Is Bringing Lara Back in ‘Lara Unlimited,’ the Spin-Off of ‘The Smart Money Woman’

Photo Credit: Toni Tones/Instagram

There’s exciting news for fans of smart, ambitious women making money moves! If you loved “The Smart Money Woman,” then get ready for something even more captivating. The creator of the popular series, Arese Ugwu, has just announced a spin-off titled “Lara Unlimited.”

While “The Smart Money Woman” followed a stylish, driven group of best friends in Lagos navigating careers, relationships, finances, scandals, and their dreams of success, “Lara Unlimited” will shine the spotlight on the fierce Lara, played by Toni Tones.

“I’ve been working on something really cool, and I’m thrilled to announce a spin-off of The Smart Money Woman titled Lara Unlimited,” Arese revealed. She also shared that the new series will officially launch on International Women’s Day. So, mark your calendars for March 8 and get ready!

 

