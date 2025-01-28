Watch the Trailer of “Summer Rain” Starring Genoveva Umeh, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola & More

Love, perseverance, hope, and second chances—”Summer Rain” brings it all to life. After a decade of being together, Murewa Abe and Admichi Amadi face a turning point in their journey. Will their love conquer the challenges, or will time test their bond beyond repair? Find out as their story unfolds on the big screen.

Produced by Bolaji Ogunmola and directed by Adenike Adebayo–Esho, the film stars Femi Branch, Bolaji Ogunmola, Lateef Adedimeji, Temitope Olowoniyan, Inem King, Tina Mba, Genoveva Umeh, Daniel Etim–Effiong, Kayode Ojuolape Jnr, Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, and many more.

This heartwarming romantic drama is set to hit cinemas nationwide on February 7.

Watch the trailer below and get a taste of the magic that awaits in cinemas