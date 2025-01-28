Connect with us

Watch the Trailer of "Summer Rain" Starring Genoveva Umeh, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola & More

Beef Asun? Yes Please! See How Tolulicious Kitchen Makes This Delicious Peppered Meat

Qing Madi Teases Debut Album with "I Am The Blueprint' Trailer

Bring the Flavour of Imo State to Your Kitchen with a Healthier Ofe Owerri by Zeelicious Foods

Efo Riro Rice, Anyone? Velvety Foodies Shares Her Delicious Take on This Veggie-Filled Dish

Paul Play Dairo Is Back! Listen to His New Single "Love in Tokyo" feat. Olamide

Tim Godfrey & Israel Houghton Featuring Greatman Takit Deliver "Glory" – A Powerful Praise Anthem

Watch the Trailer for "Something About The Briggs" Starring Liz Benson-Ameye, Bukky Wright & More

Yomi & Ella's Love Story Blossoms in Episode 7 of "A Heart on The Line"

Kotrell’s "Unbelievable" Visualiser Takes You to the Heart of Love

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love, perseverance, hope, and second chances—”Summer Rain” brings it all to life. After a decade of being together, Murewa Abe and Admichi Amadi face a turning point in their journey. Will their love conquer the challenges, or will time test their bond beyond repair? Find out as their story unfolds on the big screen.

Produced by Bolaji Ogunmola and directed by Adenike AdebayoEsho, the film stars Femi Branch, Bolaji Ogunmola, Lateef Adedimeji, Temitope Olowoniyan, Inem King, Tina Mba, Genoveva Umeh, Daniel EtimEffiong, Kayode Ojuolape Jnr, Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, and many more.

This heartwarming romantic drama is set to hit cinemas nationwide on February 7.

Watch the trailer below and get a taste of the magic that awaits in cinemas



