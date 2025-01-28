Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Beef Asun? Yes Please! See How Tolulicious Kitchen Makes This Delicious Peppered Meat

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer of "Summer Rain" Starring Genoveva Umeh, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bolaji Ogunmola & More

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Teases Debut Album with "I Am The Blueprint' Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Bring the Flavour of Imo State to Your Kitchen with a Healthier Ofe Owerri by Zeelicious Foods

BN TV Cuisine

Efo Riro Rice, Anyone? Velvety Foodies Shares Her Delicious Take on This Veggie-Filled Dish

BN TV Music

Paul Play Dairo Is Back! Listen to His New Single "Love in Tokyo" feat. Olamide

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & Israel Houghton Featuring Greatman Takit Deliver "Glory" – A Powerful Praise Anthem

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for "Something About The Briggs" Starring Liz Benson-Ameye, Bukky Wright & More

BN TV Movies & TV

Yomi & Ella's Love Story Blossoms in Episode 7 of "A Heart on The Line"

BN TV Music

Kotrell’s "Unbelievable" Visualiser Takes You to the Heart of Love

BN TV

Beef Asun? Yes Please! See How Tolulicious Kitchen Makes This Delicious Peppered Meat

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Craving Asun but can’t find goat meat? No worries – Tolulicious Kitchen has a tasty alternative using beef instead.

She starts with the usual seasonings, rubbing them into the beef, which she wraps in foil and bakes for about 30 minutes. Once done, she cuts the beef into bite-sized pieces, tosses them in a pot with onions, bell peppers, suya peppers, vegetable oil, and seasoning. After 10 minutes of cooking, it’s all set.

Check it out below

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php