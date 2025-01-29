Yemi Alade Is Bringing All the Good Vibes with “Happy Day” Music Video

New year, new video! Yemi Alade is kicking off the year with the release of her new music video for “Happy Day,” the seventh track from her latest album, “Rebel Queen.”

The song is an upbeat, feel-good anthem that reminds us to find joy and contentment, no matter the challenges or financial ups and downs we might face. With lyrics that highlight resilience and an optimistic outlook, “Happy Day” shows that true happiness isn’t determined by wealth or external circumstances. Whether dealing with heartbreak, money worries, or even power cuts, the narrator chooses to focus on positivity and making the most out of life. The message is clear: no matter how little you have or how much you gain, it’s always a “happy day.” The song encourages us to live authentically, free from the negativity, jealousy, and pressures of the world.

In the music video, Yemi brings her signature energy, spreading those happy vibes throughout.

Watch the video below and let yourself be swept away by her joyful energy.