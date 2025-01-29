The Headies Set to Celebrate Musical Excellence with Two Award Ceremonies in One Year

Connect with us

Events

Avatar photo

Published

40 mins ago

 on

For the first time in its history, the Headies will take place twice in a single year. Organisers confirmed this during The Big Announcement event held in Lagos last night.

The 17th edition, which was initially scheduled for 2024 but faced delays will now take place on April 5, 2025, recognising outstanding achievements in music released throughout 2024.

Later in the year, the 18th edition will take place in December, celebrating music from 2025.

Explaining the decision, Executive Producer Ayo Animashaun said:

This award that is happening in April was meant to happen last year. For some reasons, it didn’t happen last year. We do not want to miss a calendar year. The artists are waiting to be rewarded for the music material in the year under review. We do not want to miss that. So the next is going to happen in December, and it is going to be part of the detty December trend.

Meanwhile, the nominee list for the April edition will be announced on February 12.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

