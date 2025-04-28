Annie Macaulay Came Through in Green Glam for the 17th Headies Awards

Annie Macaulay‘s green Headies look has us wanting to wear our greens all week.

For her presenting duties, she stepped out in an adire-print strapless crop top and wide-leg trousers, covered in loud, swirling shades of pink, black, and lime green. But it was the coat that really set things off. A lime green beauty with sharp shoulders and a dramatic fringe hem that swung with every move.

Even her pointed heels stayed in tune, picking up the exact green of the coat. With her hair styled into a sleek short cut and makeup that played up her eyes just right, Annie brought it all together without missing a beat.

It was one of those looks that hit all the right notes, without breaking a sweat.

See more photos below.

A post shared by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1)