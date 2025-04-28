Connect with us

Annie Macaulay Came Through in Green Glam for the 17th Headies Awards

From the swirling adire prints to the statement fringe coat, Annie Macaulay’s Headies outfit was a full celebration of bold African style.
Annie Macaulay‘s green Headies look has us wanting to wear our greens all week.

For her presenting duties, she stepped out in an adire-print strapless crop top and wide-leg trousers, covered in loud, swirling shades of pink, black, and lime green. But it was the coat that really set things off. A lime green beauty with sharp shoulders and a dramatic fringe hem that swung with every move.

Even her pointed heels stayed in tune, picking up the exact green of the coat. With her hair styled into a sleek short cut and makeup that played up her eyes just right, Annie brought it all together without missing a beat.

It was one of those looks that hit all the right notes, without breaking a sweat.

See more photos below.

 

A post shared by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1)

 

A post shared by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1)

