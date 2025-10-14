Adekunle Gold Serves Fuji Royalty in Green Velvet Agbada | See Photos

If you’ve never ridden a horse before, Adekunle Gold’s latest photos might convince you to add it to your bucket list.

The singer, in full “Fuji” mode since dropping his new album, shared some fresh photos showing his fashion sense in full swing. nHe’s dressed in a lush green velvet agbada embroidered with gold across the front, worn over matching trousers. Around his neck, long green beads add that extra bit of flair, and his matching cap ties it all together with quiet confidence.

Then comes the best part — he’s on a horse. Yes, a horse. Sitting tall in that regal agbada, he looks like he just rode straight out of a cinematic moment, equal parts cool and commanding, but with that easy Adekunle Gold charm we all know.

He captioned the photos, “Don Corleone don wake o,” a nod to “Don Corleone,” the second track on his latest album, “Fuji.” Just like the song, the photos carry that same air of smooth confidence.

See more below