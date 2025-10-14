Ghana Secures Historic Protection for Kente Cloth as First Geographical Indication

Ghana just made a move that matters. The country’s government has officially granted Kente cloth Geographical Indication (GI) status, which means only cloth woven in designated Ghanaian communities can legally be called Kente. The factory-printed fakes are done. The mass-produced imitations sitting in fast-fashion stores cannot carry that name anymore.

Only the real, handwoven fabric from communities like Bonwire, Adanwomase, Kpetoe, and Agbozume counts as genuine Kente now. It is Ghana’s first GI product, joining the same ranks as French Champagne and Italian Parmesan. These are brands protected by international law because they represent something irreplaceable, rooted in a specific place and specific people.

For years, Kente patterns have shown up on international runways, in fashion houses, and across online stores. Often without credit or payment to the Ghanaian weavers who made the fabric sacred in the first place. Each pattern carries meaning, celebrating wisdom, unity, resilience, and heritage. They tell stories. For too long, others have profited from that beauty and that soul without acknowledging where it actually comes from. Now, with GI protection, only registered Ghanaian weavers and their communities can profit from the name and the legacy.

The announcement came officially in September 2025 at La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, with Ghana’s Registrar-General’s Department and the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) making it official. This recognition also builds on Ghana’s success in getting Kente inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2024. These moves work together to protect Kente on every level.

This GI status gives Kente legal protection worldwide, prevents misuse and imitation, and boosts the value of locally produced fabric. It opens global market access for Ghanaian artisans, helping small weavers connect directly to fashion houses and international buyers.