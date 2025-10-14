Connect with us

BN TV Scoop Style

Jennifer Hudson Walked Through the Spirit Tunnel in Neon and We’re Taking Style Notes

BN TV Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold’s “Big Fish” Visualiser Is Cool, Calm & Full of Swagger

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Tiwa Savage Keeps It Real on OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events News Promotions

Konga Health and KongaTV showcase African Beauty Innovation at Beauty in the Motherland 2025

BN TV Music

Rema’s “Fun” Video is a Feel-Good Reminder to Breathe, Laugh & Live Fully

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

OffAir with Gbemi and Toolz Features Seyi Shay Sharing Stories Behind the Music & Life

BN TV Scoop

Kirk Franklin Dances, Stomps & Praises His Way Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Scoop

Alfonso Ribeiro Had the Best Time Dancing Through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Tony Goldwyn Lights Up the Spirit Tunnel & Chats "Scandal" with Jennifer Hudson

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Have a First Look at Ini Edo’s "A Very Dirty Christmas" Coming This Holiday Season

BN TV

Jennifer Hudson Walked Through the Spirit Tunnel in Neon and We’re Taking Style Notes

Jennifer Hudson’s neon yellow dress with pink heels proves that bold colour pairing is back!
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Jennifer Hudson clearly knew what she was doing when she wore that neon yellow dress and then walked through the spirit tunnel perfectly. She owned our hearts with her stunning look. Her bold choice of a striking neon yellow gown with billowing sheer sleeves, paired with her hot pink heels, gave us serious color inspiration on how to rock vibrant hues like neon yellow and pink with confidence and style.

Wearing her signature big, beautiful afro, J. Hud made her entrance like the superstar she is. As she floated into the hallway, the crowd erupted into a chant: “We all feel the love with J. Hud, J. Hud Season 4!” The energy instantly skyrocketed. She laughed, twirled, and danced her way down the corridor, greeting everyone like old friends, striking poses mid-turn, and moving to every beat of the cheer.

“What’s your zodiac sign?” they sang, before roaring, “Virgo!” She threw her hands up in perfect response. It was spontaneous, fun, and the kind of lively moment that makes the show’s “tunnel” scenes so memorable.

Jennifer’s confidence filled the space — joyful, bright, and completely in the moment. For a few seconds, the hallway felt like its own small celebration, with everyone eager to join in.

Season 4 of The Jennifer Hudson Show has officially set the tone, and her own tunnel moment hints that there are more inspiring moments to come.

Watch her bust some moves below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php