MarieBabs Unveils “Aridunnu” (The Sight of Joy)

From the heart of MarieBabs comes Aridunnu, a collection born from emotion, grace, and the quiet strength of womanhood. It is more than pieces of fabric, it is a story stitched with purpose, each thread echoing the resilience and radiance of the modern woman.



The name Aridunnu, meaning “the sight of joy,” captures the very essence of this collection. The creative director of MarieBabs began crafting Aridunnu in 2023, during her pregnancy. A season of transformation that birthed not just new life, but new purpose.



“It was more than sketching clothes,” she reflects. “It was about crafting joy. A quiet expression of confidence and class.”





When life briefly pressed pause, the vision remained alive. Guided by a dedicated team, every design was shaped with patience, precision, and passion, transforming sketches into garments that breathe with elegance and meaning.



The Aridunnu Collection is a symphony of softness and structure; where signature standing sleeves meet handwoven textures, and where each bead and crystal is placed with intention.

“This collection is more than fabric,” she continues. “It’s a story of growth, grace, and gratitude. To my manager, my team, and every hand that brought this vision to life; thank you.”





Aridunnu by MarieBabs is deeply personal. It celebrates the beauty of becoming, the journey from stillness to strength, from dream to design.

Aridunnu is personal. It’s powerful. And now, it’s yours.

